David Reinbacher: Everything indicates that he is (still) injured

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David Reinbacher: Everything indicates that he is (still) injured
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

David Reinbacher has been able to play about 60 games this season. The defenseman, who has been (very) frequently injured since being drafted by the Habs, has fortunately been able to play nearly a full season.

That's excellent news for his development.

And above all, beyond just staying healthy, we've seen him play some very, very good hockey. We even saw him make his NHL debut late in the season, and he held his own.

Except that right now, due to the surplus of defensemen on the Habs, Reinbacher is back in Laval to help the Rocket in their playoff run. And right now, there are pretty clear signs that he's injured again.

Tonight, for example, Reinbacher didn't play in the second period. He wasn't on his team's bench… and this in a game where the Rocket is trying to avoid elimination. He didn't return in the third period either.

All of this follows the third period of Game #3, played on Sunday, where Reinbacher saw very little ice time as well.

And that means that right now, we have good reason to believe he's dealing with an injury.

The good news for the Rocket is that Noah Dobson's return to the lineup has allowed Adam Engström to head back to Laval and bolster the Laval defense. But obviously, the bad news is that Reinbacher isn't able to contribute.

Let's see if he'll be able to play Friday night in the fifth and final game of the series against the Marlies.


In Brief

– Jonathan Marchessault's name continues to be mentioned.

– Impressive.

– News from the Olympic Stadium.

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