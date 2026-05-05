David Reinbacher: Everything indicates that he is (still) injured

David Reinbacher has been able to play about 60 games this season. The defenseman, who has been (very) frequently injured since being drafted by the Habs, has fortunately been able to play nearly a full season.

That's excellent news for his development.

And above all, beyond just staying healthy, we've seen him play some very, very good hockey. We even saw him make his NHL debut late in the season, and he held his own.

Except that right now, due to the surplus of defensemen on the Habs, Reinbacher is back in Laval to help the Rocket in their playoff run. And right now, there are pretty clear signs that he's injured again.

Tonight, for example, Reinbacher didn't play in the second period. He wasn't on his team's bench… and this in a game where the Rocket is trying to avoid elimination. He didn't return in the third period either.

David Reinbacher doesn't appear to be on the Rocket bench in the second period. We haven't seen him on the power play in the last few minutes, and the Rocket seem to be rotating their defensive bench right now. Something to watch. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 6, 2026

All of this follows the third period of Game #3, played on Sunday, where Reinbacher saw very little ice time as well.

And that means that right now, we have good reason to believe he's dealing with an injury.

Reinbacher also saw very little ice time in the third period of Game 3. It's pretty clear that the Austrian is bothered by something. https://t.co/QJ6vHa4rQ1 — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) May 6, 2026

The good news for the Rocket is that Noah Dobson's return to the lineup has allowed Adam Engström to head back to Laval and bolster the Laval defense. But obviously, the bad news is that Reinbacher isn't able to contribute.

Let's see if he'll be able to play Friday night in the fifth and final game of the series against the Marlies.

In Brief

– Jonathan Marchessault's name continues to be mentioned.

Alex Daugherty: The tension between the Predators and Jonathan Marchessault hasn't boiled over, but there's water in the pot and the stove is on; there are signs that Marchessault isn't happy in Nashville; Nashville isn't happy with his production – Tennessean (4/30) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 6, 2026

– Impressive.

Last Saturday's #StanleyCup Playoffs Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes matchup on ABC delivered the most-viewed Second Round Game 1 on record #NHL pic.twitter.com/Is1NU3LWlP — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 5, 2026

– News from the Olympic Stadium.