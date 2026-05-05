Calder: Ivan Demidov is one of the three finalists

Today, as part of the draft lottery, the NHL announced the Calder Trophy finalists for the 2025–2026 season.

The Canadiens had three rookies who turned heads this season: Oliver Kapanen, Jakub Dobes, and Ivan Demidov. The Russian was the one everyone was watching most closely, of course.

And sure enough: Demidov is a finalist. Dobes could have been among the finalists, but logic prevailed: Matthew Schaefer and Beckett Sennecke are the other two finalists.

Ivan Demidov has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy! The award is presented each season to the NHL player who has performed the best in his first year of competition Ivan Demidov has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy! The award is presented annually to… pic.twitter.com/Yhn54DB3Nb — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 5, 2026

While we all expect to see Schaefer succeed Lane Hutson, who won the Rookie of the Year title in 2025, seeing Demidov on the list of nominees makes just as much sense.

The Russian (who was the 2025 Rookie of the Year in the KHL) tallied 62 points, including 19 goals, in 82 games for the Habs this season. He played a particularly significant role on the power play.

More details to come…