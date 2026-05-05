A Quebec native ranks among the top 10 highest-paid running backs in the CFL in 2026

The running back market in the Canadian Football League has seen significant growth in recent years.

This rise is largely due to the impressive performances seen in 2025, when six players surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark—a first since 2009.

With this rise in prominence, running backs' salaries have followed suit. Topping the rankings is Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. A true standout at his position, he leads the market with an annual salary of $290,000, fully guaranteed. His contract includes a significant signing bonus and marketing revenue.

Behind him, Greg Bell of the Ottawa Redblacks stands out after a strong season with over 1,000 yards. He narrowly leads Dedrick Mills of the Calgary Stampeders, who also saw a pay raise thanks to his performance.

Other key players round out the top 10, including A.J. Ouellette of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Justin Rankin of the Edmonton Elks. These contracts often include bonuses tied to performance, playing time, or individual honors.

The concept of “hard money,” well known in the CFL, refers to guaranteed sums paid to players, whether they are injured or not. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, and certain allowances. Variable bonuses based on on-field performance may be added to this.

A New Economic Reality for Running Backs

This shift reflects the growing importance of the running game in the league. Players like James Butler of the British Columbia Lions and Javon Leake continue to raise the bar, both athletically and financially.

The presence of Canadian talents like Daniel Adeboboye and David Dallaire also demonstrates the depth of the local talent pool.

In short, the CFL is increasingly valuing its running backs, and this trend could continue in the coming seasons.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.