The “prank” of the year goes to Tony Marinaro

Tony Marinaro loves playing pranks.

And we saw him put on quite a show again today on his podcast (Sick Podcast).

What did he do this time? Wait until you see the video that goes with his prank…

Marinaro called a golf club in Tampa Bay to book a tee time for the Lightning players. He did the same thing last year for the Washington Capitals.

But this year, Tony decided to take it a step further. Seeing clearly that the woman on the other end of the line didn't follow hockey, he decided to mess with her a little… by mentioning Nick Suzuki, a key Lightning player who has won Stanley Cups in Tampa Bay. And he ended his call by saying this:

Tomorrow, when I see you, I'd like us to sing our chant together. It goes: Go Habs Go! – Tony Marinaro

Poor lady, who didn't understand a thing and just agreed with everything Tony said, and started chanting “Go Habs Go” over the phone, too.

It's really silly… and it's really funny:

Good news for the Tampa Bay Lightning, @TonyMarinaro already took care of booking their tee time at the golf club this morning…! #lesickpodcast @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/ZOVlPK93HW — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 4, 2026

Hats off to Tony for the idea and the creativity. One thing's for sure, he sure knows how to entertain his audience… hehe.

Seriously, no one's going to complain about the Lightning getting messed with right now. Especially not in Montreal.

We all remember what happened in 2021, after Tampa Bay's victory in the Stanley Cup Final. We all remember Nikita Kucherov's idiotic comments after his team's win, and we remember just how disrespectful he was to the Habs and their fans.

Now it's their turn to get put through the wringer.

And you know what? Good riddance.

In a nutshell

– Just two games?

Ridly Greig is suspended for two games for his actions against Sean Walker! pic.twitter.com/HLq00v3PaA — RDS (@RDSca) May 4, 2026

– That's for sure.

Canadiens believe in ‘deep run' as series win marks another step in model rebuild https://t.co/Lr3EjJHmcc — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 4, 2026

– Attention all interested parties:

Don't miss your chance to win one of 12 unique paintings from the 2025–2026 Artists Series presented by @LotoQuebec Enter ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 4, 2026

– Nice.