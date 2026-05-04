The Packers sign a veteran quarterback

The Green Bay Packers have finally found their backup quarterback.

According to multiple sources at NFL Network, veteran Tyrod Taylor has agreed to terms with the Wisconsin franchise to become Jordan Love's official backup.

This move comes after the departure of Malik Willis, who recently signed a lucrative $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. For the Packers, the goal was clear: to stabilize the backup quarterback position with an experienced player capable of leading the offense on short notice. At nearly 37 years old, Taylor is thus beginning a new chapter with his eighth team in his career.

Undeniable talent hampered by physical fragility

While Tyrod Taylor is known for his exemplary professionalism and game reading, his track record is unfortunately littered with trips to the infirmary. His recent stint with the New York Jets is clear proof of this: after replacing Justin Fields, he managed only three starts before a groin injury ended his season. In fact, since 2017, the quarterback has never managed to start more than six games in a single season.

Despite these concerning health statistics, his contribution in the locker room remains invaluable. Taylor is one of the few survivors of the 2011 draft still active in the league in 2025. With a career record of 29-31-1 as a starter, he brings a level of credibility that few backups possess.

For the Packers, this is a calculated gamble. If Jordan Love stays healthy, Taylor will be a top-notch mentor. If he has to step onto the field, Green Bay can count on a quarterback who has seen it all in the NFL. It remains to be seen whether, for once, luck will turn in his favor physically.

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