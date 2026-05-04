Tarik Skubal undergoes elbow surgery: expected to be out for several months

The American League may crown a new Cy Young winner in 2026.

Tarik Skubal will not pitch tonight as scheduled, as the pitcher is heading to the injured list. An elbow issue is the cause of the pitcher's injury.

In fact, he will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow joint. We had noticed that he might have been experiencing elbow pain during his last start, but now it has been confirmed.

He is expected to miss two to three months of action. His season is therefore not over.

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. Such procedures typically sideline players for 2-3 months. Skubal should return before the end of the season, but this is a tough blow for the impending free agent and two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 4, 2026

Several pitchers (including players who took the risk of playing in the World Baseball Classic and including the three 2025 American League Cy Young finalists) are currently on the injured list due to arm issues.

What's going on?

A partial list of pitchers who have landed on the IL with arm injuries this year … Tarik Skubal

, Garrett Crochet

, Spencer Schwellenbach

, Hunter Greene, Hunter Brown

, Brandon Woodruff

, Joe Ryan

, Nick Pivetta

, Josh Hader

, Edwin Diaz — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 4, 2026

For the Tigers, who are counting heavily on Skubal in 2026 to try to win, this is catastrophic news. After all, he is the team's best player, and without him, it's not the same team.

It will be difficult to potentially trade him at full value at the deadline, given his medical uncertainty. And without him, staying in the race will be a daunting challenge.

One might think the Tigers missed their chance to maximize his value (whether on the field or on the trade market)… unless his injury keeps him in Michigan longer.

After all, if his injury prevents Scott Boras from signing him to a $400 million deal next winter, he could sign him to a short-term deal with exit clauses to rebuild his value. And that might actually be better for keeping him in Detroit for another year. Right?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.