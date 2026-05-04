Stefon Diggs Trial: Jury Selection Has Officially Begun

The NFL world has its eyes fixed on the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Jury selection for Stefon Diggs' trial begins this Monday. The former star wide receiver for the New England Patriots faces serious charges stemming from a violent altercation with his former private chef.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection faces charges of strangulation, as well as assault and battery. Although he pleaded not guilty last February, the details of the incident that occurred on December 2 at his home are disturbing. According to the complainant, a simple financial dispute over unpaid wages escalated. She claims that Diggs slapped her before attempting to choke her with his elbow, cutting off her breath to the point of near-fainting.

An uncertain future in the NFL despite elite statistics

On the defense side, the star's attorney firmly denies these allegations, calling them an opportunistic ploy tied to a financial dispute. Yet this legal turmoil comes at a pivotal moment in Diggs' career. After signing a massive $69 million contract with the Patriots, he had become young quarterback Drake Maye's go-to target, racking up over 1,000 yards last season.

Despite his undeniable athletic performance—his seventh career season with elite statistics—the Patriots chose to release the wide receiver last March. His time in Boston, though marked by obvious chemistry on the field, is ending in the shadow of this lawsuit.

At present, Stefon Diggs remains a free agent. While he recently thanked the Patriots organization on social media, referring to them as a “forever family,” no team in the league has yet taken the risk of offering him a contract. The outcome of this lawsuit will undoubtedly determine whether one of the most talented wide receivers of his generation will ever step onto an NFL field again.

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