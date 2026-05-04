Shocking testimony at Stefon Diggs’ trial: Mila Adams describes a “complicated” relationship

The NFL and tabloid worlds are in an uproar as the trial of New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs gets underway.

Accused of assault and strangulation by his former chef, Mila Adams, the 32-year-old player faces sworn testimony that goes beyond the mere professional context.

Right from the start of the trial, Mila Adams dropped a bombshell by describing a “complex” relationship with the star wide receiver. According to her testimony on the stand, what began as a friendship turned into an intimate affair before she was officially hired as a private chef in February 2025.

A secret affair while he was dating Cardi B?

The most controversial aspect of this testimony lies in the timeline of events. Adams claims to have had this relationship with Diggs while he was officially dating rapper Cardi B. As a reminder, the celebrity couple welcomed a baby boy in November 2025. These revelations paint a picture of a tense personal life, far removed from the athlete's polished public image.

The alleged incident, which occurred on December 2 in Dedham, Massachusetts, reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute. Adams reports that Diggs struck her in the face before attempting to choke her with his elbow, causing her severe breathing difficulties.

“It was complicated. We started out as friends, then it became sexual.” — Mila Adams, under oath.

The legal stakes for the Patriots star

While the trial is expected to last two to three days, Stefon Diggs' defense maintains his innocence. The player has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal strangulation and simple assault. His lawyers argue that these allegations are baseless and stem solely from a salary dispute.

If the facts are proven, the consequences could be severe for Diggs' career, already weakened by rumors of a breakup with Cardi B in early 2026. The court will now have to decide between the employee's version and that of the NFL superstar.

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