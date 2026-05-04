Series in Brief: The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Canadiens took shots
Last night, there were two NHL games.
One was a first-round game and the other a second-round game. The Habs won the decisive game in Tampa Bay, while the Avalanche and the Wild kicked off their series.
Here are the highlights of that game:
In the first period, five goals were scored.
Colorado was eager to get started. They scored the first three goals in 13:13 minutes. In the first round, it had taken them 116:25 minutes to score three goals.
Time to score 3 goals in a series for COL
1st round: 116:25
2nd round: 13:13
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 4, 2026
Here are the three goals:
SAM MALINSKI KICKS OFF THE AVS VS WILD SERIES pic.twitter.com/I0fA1fSIIn
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 4, 2026
And less than a minute later, it's Jack Drury!!
: @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/wl4xELgbyD
— NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2026
Nathan MacKinnon doing Nathan MacKinnon things!
: @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/utYTtZUGgH
— NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2026
Minnesota didn't give up and, before the end of the period, cut the lead to a single goal.
THIS GAME IS CRAZY!
The @mnwild are within one!
: @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/LeZhZU43ue
— NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2026
This wild game finally ended 9-6! The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Habs had shots on goal. It's crazy!
Both teams won their games.
The Habs tonight: 9 shots
The Avs tonight: 9 goals
Both teams won their playoff games https://t.co/5GHbOVxrGK
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026
Seven Colorado players recorded two or more points: Devon Toews (4), Cale Makar (3), Nathan MacKinnon (3), Martin Necas (3), Artturi Lehkonen (2), Sam Malinski (2), and Valeri Nichushkin (2).
What a series this is going to be!
A game we might NEVER forget pic.twitter.com/dvHIlnjtl2
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 4, 2026
The Avalanche now lead the series 1-0.
The next game in this series will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m., again in Colorado. I'm already looking forward to it.
Overtime
– Cale Makar got hurt, but luckily he came back.
Cale Makar headed to the locker room after this hit pic.twitter.com/NZwK6PoOSz
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 4, 2026
– What a game by the defensemen!
Devon Toews (1-3—4) became the fifth different @Avalanche / Nordiques defenseman to record four points in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game and helped Colorado put up 10 points from the blueline in Game 1.#NHLStats: https://t.co/oLsFksDjHn pic.twitter.com/IuuWqhKPIV
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 4, 2026
– Top scorers.
– The Ducks-Knights series kicks off tonight.