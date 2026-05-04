Series in Brief: The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Canadiens took shots

Raphael Simard
Series in Brief: The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Canadiens took shots
Credit: X

Last night, there were two NHL games.

One was a first-round game and the other a second-round game. The Habs won the decisive game in Tampa Bay, while the Avalanche and the Wild kicked off their series.

Here are the highlights of that game:

In the first period, five goals were scored.

Colorado was eager to get started. They scored the first three goals in 13:13 minutes. In the first round, it had taken them 116:25 minutes to score three goals.

Here are the three goals:

Minnesota didn't give up and, before the end of the period, cut the lead to a single goal.

This wild game finally ended 9-6! The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Habs had shots on goal. It's crazy!

Both teams won their games.

Seven Colorado players recorded two or more points: Devon Toews (4), Cale Makar (3), Nathan MacKinnon (3), Martin Necas (3), Artturi Lehkonen (2), Sam Malinski (2), and Valeri Nichushkin (2).

What a series this is going to be!

The Avalanche now lead the series 1-0.

The next game in this series will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m., again in Colorado. I'm already looking forward to it.


Overtime

– Cale Makar got hurt, but luckily he came back.

– What a game by the defensemen!

– Top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Ducks-Knights series kicks off tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!