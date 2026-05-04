Series in Brief: The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Canadiens took shots

Last night, there were two NHL games.

One was a first-round game and the other a second-round game. The Habs won the decisive game in Tampa Bay, while the Avalanche and the Wild kicked off their series.

Here are the highlights of that game:

In the first period, five goals were scored.

Colorado was eager to get started. They scored the first three goals in 13:13 minutes. In the first round, it had taken them 116:25 minutes to score three goals.

Time to score 3 goals in a series for COL

1st round: 116:25

2nd round: 13:13 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 4, 2026

Here are the three goals:

SAM MALINSKI KICKS OFF THE AVS VS WILD SERIES pic.twitter.com/I0fA1fSIIn — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 4, 2026

Minnesota didn't give up and, before the end of the period, cut the lead to a single goal.

This wild game finally ended 9-6! The Avalanche scored as many goals as the Habs had shots on goal. It's crazy!

Both teams won their games.

The Habs tonight: 9 shots The Avs tonight: 9 goals Both teams won their playoff games https://t.co/5GHbOVxrGK — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

Seven Colorado players recorded two or more points: Devon Toews (4), Cale Makar (3), Nathan MacKinnon (3), Martin Necas (3), Artturi Lehkonen (2), Sam Malinski (2), and Valeri Nichushkin (2).

What a series this is going to be!

A game we might NEVER forget pic.twitter.com/dvHIlnjtl2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 4, 2026

The Avalanche now lead the series 1-0.

The next game in this series will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m., again in Colorado. I'm already looking forward to it.

Overtime

– Cale Makar got hurt, but luckily he came back.

Cale Makar headed to the locker room after this hit pic.twitter.com/NZwK6PoOSz — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 4, 2026

– What a game by the defensemen!

Devon Toews (1-3—4) became the fifth different @Avalanche / Nordiques defenseman to record four points in a #StanleyCup Playoffs game and helped Colorado put up 10 points from the blueline in Game 1.#NHLStats: https://t.co/oLsFksDjHn pic.twitter.com/IuuWqhKPIV — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 4, 2026

– Top scorers.

– The Ducks-Knights series kicks off tonight.