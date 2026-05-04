Samuel Montembeault and his kind gesture for a sick child

As you know, Samuel Montembeault hasn't been playing lately. His poor performances this season forced the Canadiens to take this step.

But Monty hasn't lost his team spirit or his big heart this season.

The Quebec native, who is an exemplary teammate, recently took the time to meet with a sick young boy and his family on the sidelines of Game 6 of the first-round series at the Bell Centre. Mikaël Lalancette covered the story in an article for Le Soleil.

We see all kinds of things on social media, but there's still beauty out there. Like this surprise evening for a nine-year-old boy who is about to begin cancer treatment. Hats off to Samuel Montembeault for the gesture.https://t.co/jl14wF8oEh pic.twitter.com/abdhq0XNgA — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 4, 2026

Basically, this is the story of Brayden Bédard, a nine-year-old Canadiens fan who has cancer and will soon begin treatment to beat the disease.

But in the meantime, he wanted to go see the Canadiens play.

The magic of social media brought many people together to make it possible for the young boy to go to the Bell Centre on Friday with his parents.

And it gave Brayden the night of his dreams.

“This is the best day of my life; it was my dream. When things get tough, I'll think back to this night.”

It was thanks to donations from the public that the family was able to go to the Bell Centre. Samuel Montembeault gave him a tour of the facilities, Phillip Danault's wife gave him some autographed gear from her husband, and Cole Caufield signed a puck for him.

In short, everything was arranged to take his mind off things and make his dream come true.

Stories like this always warm the heart. It brings to mind Maxim Lapierre, who agreed to make a video for a child who was about to die. That goes beyond the realm of hockey, too.

The power of social media isn't all negative. Quite the opposite…

On Friday, a huge Canadiens fan battling ALS requested medical assistance in dying at the hospital near my home. The family and medical staff asked me if I knew of any current or former Habs player who could send a short video to… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 4, 2026

in a flurry

– Plans change fast.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Maple Leafs: Initially I think when Mats Sundin was approached…Sundin thought it was going to be more of an ambassadorial…role; the Leafs went to him with the idea that no, you would have a very big voice; he would have input on everything – NHL Now (5/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 4, 2026

– Wow.

– Must-read.