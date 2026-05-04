Sabres vs. Canadiens: Marc Bergevin and Phillip Danault Can’t Avoid Each Other

It's done: the Canadiens are through to the second round.

Thanks to Jakub Dobes and a rock-solid defensive performance, the Canadiens defeated the Lightning. In some respects, both teams deserved to win the series, which was incredible.

But in the end, it was the Habs who came out on top.

Lots of respect between Andrei Vasilevskiy & Jakub Dobes in the handshake line pic.twitter.com/KnqNIdXBnw — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

The next challenge? The Buffalo Sabres, a formidable team that has taken eight giant steps forward this season. No one expected to see the Sabres, the Flyers, and the Habs in the second round in 2026, did they?

The Habs and the Sabres have little playoff experience. However, knocking out the Lightning and the Bruins in the first round will give both teams a bit more confidence.

The Habs will have to score more often to win, but hey.

The Canadiens' presence (which will have no effect on the playing of the national anthems at the Sabres' arena) in Buffalo should make for a good show.

There's actually one thing I can't get out of my head.

What is it? The paths of Marc Bergevin and Phillip Danault (who played a key role in the series against the Lightning) will, by the force of circumstances, inevitably cross again in 2026. They simply can't avoid each other.

Remember that in 2011, Marc Bergevin pushed to draft the Victoriaville Tigres product in the first round. Then, as GM of the Habs, he acquired him in a trade with the Hawks.

A salary dispute ended Danault's time in Montreal, and he signed with L.A. … before Marc Bergevin landed on the second floor of the club.

A few days after the trade that brought Phillip Danault back to Montreal in 2025, Marc Bergevin found a job in the division; he now works for the Buffalo club.

And now, the two clubs are facing off in the playoffs.

So the Canadiens defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to advance to the second round to face Marc Bergevin and the Buffalo Sabres. There is something poetic about facing a ghost from the past to prove they have completed the rebuild.

Here's a photo linking these two rounds. pic.twitter.com/GkJzxm4rxi — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 4, 2026

It will be special to see the Habs take on Marc Bergevin's team. After all, his influence is far greater on the 2026 Canadiens than on the 2026 Sabres at this point.

It remains to be seen who will win.

In a nutshell

– It starts Wednesday.

Add this to your spring calendar Add this to your spring calendar#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GIXdBI6vMF — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 4, 2026

– Indeed.

The saying “you should never meet your idols” has never been truer than it was yesterday in my case. An incredible story to share on CCPP X DLC or IMFC Radio this week… https://t.co/SWAMibPmhq — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 4, 2026

– Wow.

On Friday, a huge Canadiens fan battling ALS requested medical assistance in dying at the hospital near my home. The family and medical staff asked me if I knew any current or former Canadiens players who could send a short video to share… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 4, 2026

– Things are heating up.

The Yankees don't have time to mess around. https://t.co/EsiosFKqAo — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 4, 2026

– Worth noting.