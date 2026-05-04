Martin St-Louis: A Memorable Speech After the Victory

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis: A Memorable Speech After the Victory
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Martin St-Louis certainly won't say it out loud, so as not to take the spotlight off his players, but he must be damn proud to have beaten the Lightning.

Jon Cooper (his last coach in Tampa Bay before he left for New York) couldn't beat a coach leading a team that, on paper, is still in rebuilding mode.

The show on Crave will have to change its name at some point… but that's another issue that isn't important right now.

Seeing Martin St. Louis beat his former team like that must have clearly given him a boost for what's to come. After all, he knows what it's like to win in Florida.

And now, he knows what it's like to beat the Lightning as a coach.

Following his first playoff series win as an NHL coach, St. Louis couldn't help but celebrate with his guys. And the footage went viral.

Martin St. Louis was clearly happy. He used references to the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” to express his joy.

St-Louis, who also gave a speech to the players after the dreadful second period, left his mark all over that game. He had a hand in how the team turned things around in terms of their play.

The guys need to add this to their bag of experience.

After the game, when he spoke to the media, the coach said he couldn't help but celebrate with his players and that it's hard to suppress the player in him.

He sometimes tries to give them space in the locker room… but yesterday, he just couldn't.

The guys played for their coach, but also for themselves. They managed to survive and advance to the second round, which must be an incredible feeling.

Many of the young players have never experienced this before. Many of the veterans (including Brendan Gallagher) were eager to relive it.

And several young veterans (Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook, the two goal-scorers of the game) used their Stanley Cup Final experience to win Game 7.

This set the city of Montreal ablaze… and avenged 2021.


In a nutshell

– The end of Florida's reign?

– I wonder what he thinks of all this.

– Bryce Pickford's junior season is over. Will he join the Rocket, who are facing elimination?

– The Habs will leave tomorrow for Buffalo.

– The Canadian Prime Minister supports the Canadiens.

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