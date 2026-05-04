Martin St-Louis: A Memorable Speech After the Victory

Martin St-Louis certainly won't say it out loud, so as not to take the spotlight off his players, but he must be damn proud to have beaten the Lightning.

Jon Cooper (his last coach in Tampa Bay before he left for New York) couldn't beat a coach leading a team that, on paper, is still in rebuilding mode.

The show on Crave will have to change its name at some point… but that's another issue that isn't important right now.

Seeing Martin St. Louis beat his former team like that must have clearly given him a boost for what's to come. After all, he knows what it's like to win in Florida.

And now, he knows what it's like to beat the Lightning as a coach.

Jon Cooper & Marty St. Louis talking in the handshake line pic.twitter.com/a3BlU23yTM — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

Following his first playoff series win as an NHL coach, St. Louis couldn't help but celebrate with his guys. And the footage went viral.

Martin St. Louis was clearly happy. He used references to the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” to express his joy.

The Habs vibes are beyond immaculate right now pic.twitter.com/EPz3o9esvL — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

St-Louis, who also gave a speech to the players after the dreadful second period, left his mark all over that game. He had a hand in how the team turned things around in terms of their play.

The guys need to add this to their bag of experience.

After the game, when he spoke to the media, the coach said he couldn't help but celebrate with his players and that it's hard to suppress the player in him.

He sometimes tries to give them space in the locker room… but yesterday, he just couldn't.

Martin St. Louis talks about getting hyped in the locker room with his team after their Game 7 win. pic.twitter.com/MJsDC0ks66 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 4, 2026

The guys played for their coach, but also for themselves. They managed to survive and advance to the second round, which must be an incredible feeling.

Many of the young players have never experienced this before. Many of the veterans (including Brendan Gallagher) were eager to relive it.

And several young veterans (Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook, the two goal-scorers of the game) used their Stanley Cup Final experience to win Game 7.

This set the city of Montreal ablaze… and avenged 2021.

The crowd somehow managed to party on Ste Catherine St in between construction sites. Ah, Montreal. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/LWu9rLlqwb — Cindy Lopez (@CL_opez) May 4, 2026

In a nutshell

– The end of Florida's reign?

The state of Florida will officially be dethroned in the East this season after reaching six straight Stanley Cup Finals 2021 was with realigned conferences pic.twitter.com/vipjAExidO — BarDown (@BarDown) May 4, 2026

– I wonder what he thinks of all this.

Carey Price watching the Habs eliminate the Lightning in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/F8DRCPiYPP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

– Bryce Pickford's junior season is over. Will he join the Rocket, who are facing elimination?

Bryce Pickford and the Medicine Hat Tigers saw their playoff run come to an end tonight. Pickford, holding a valid ELC for this season (which will slide), can now be reassigned to Montreal or Laval (likely) for the rest of the spring. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 4, 2026

– The Habs will leave tomorrow for Buffalo.

The Canadiens changed their plans. They're staying in Tampa and leaving for Buffalo after practice Tuesday. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 4, 2026

– The Canadian Prime Minister supports the Canadiens.