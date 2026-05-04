Major signing in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are banking on continuity by announcing the contract extension of Dom DiSandro , a well-known figure within the organization.

Nicknamed “Big Dom,” DiSandro holds several key roles, including senior advisor to the general manager, Chief Security Officer, and head of game operations. This rare versatility underscores his importance within the team's internal structure.

Having joined the team in 1999, DiSandro has been one of the Eagles' pillars for over 25 years. Over the seasons, he has established himself as a trusted figure, both for management and for the players.

His role extends far beyond administrative duties. On the sidelines during games, his presence is constant, contributing to logistics management and the smooth running of operations.

With this contract extension, Philadelphia is sending a strong signal: the organization wants to preserve the key elements of its internal culture. In a league like the National Football League, where changes are frequent, this type of decision underscores the importance placed on stability.

DiSandro is known for his ability to maintain a structured and safe environment, an essential aspect for a franchise with high ambitions.

A respected figure in the locker room

Beyond his official responsibilities, “Big Dom” is also a respected figure in the locker room. His longevity and daily dedication have helped forge strong bonds with several generations of players.

This contract extension therefore solidifies an already well-established relationship between DiSandro and the organization.

In a context where every detail can make a difference, the Eagles are choosing to rely on a proven asset to continue building on their success.