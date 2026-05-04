John Sterling has died: the voice of the Yankees is no more

The New York Yankees are off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, sitting atop the American League with a record of 23 wins and just 11 losses.

Sad news, however, cast a shadow over the blue skies of the Bronx this morning (Monday), as longtime Yankees broadcaster John Sterling passed away, according to an announcement by WFAN. He was 87.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankees fans. Rest in peace, John.

Sterling began calling Yankees games in 1989 and was the voice of the team during its dominance in the late 1990s, when the team won four World Series titles in five years. He was also there in 2009 for the New York team's most recent Fall Classic victory.

We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom. Rest in peace, John pic.twitter.com/BF267gPGnJ — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 4, 2026

The man who had called 5,060 consecutive games retired from the airwaves at the start of the 2024 season due to health issues. Sterling was almost as much a part of the team as the players themselves, just like his radio partner Suzyn Waldman.

When you listened to Sterling call a game, you knew it would always be unique and authentic. He sang Broadway songs during games, had iconic nicknames and home run calls for every player, and capped off every Yankees victory with his signature line: “Ballgame over. Yankees win. Theeeeeeeeeeee Yankees WIN!”

Rest in peace, John.

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