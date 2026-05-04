John Chayka’s Hiring: Keith Pelley Gets Grilled at a Press Conference

Today, Keith Pelley met with the media to introduce John Chayka, the Maple Leafs' new general manager.

How did it go, you ask?

Uh, badly. Very badly. At least, Keith Pelley probably isn't finding it very funny right now…

It's simple: the president of MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) was called out on the spot over the decision to hire Chayka, a guy who doesn't have the best reputation due to his past mistakes in Arizona.

Steve Simmons, a reporter for the Toronto Sun, told Pelley that he had asked 20 people if the choice of GM was a good one… and that 19 of those people told him no.

The 19 people who said no also claimed it was a “joke” and called Chayka a lying charlatan.

The NHL world doesn't understand your decision. – Steve Simmons

Pelley simply stated his thoughts with very short answers… but you could see the discomfort in his eyes when Simmons was speaking.

And Mats Sundin's expression speaks volumes too:

Steve Simmons just unloaded on Keith Pelley over the GM search pic.twitter.com/m1HnyjSB1A — Middle (@TheMiddler11) May 4, 2026

It's rare to see this in such a tightly controlled press conference. Usually, reporters ask their questions, executives respond with prepared talking points… and everyone pretends everything is fine.

But what we saw in Toronto today… is different.

It must be said that Chayka's arrival isn't universally welcomed because his tenure with the Arizona Coyotes ended on a very murky note. He's still carrying a reputation… and he's already at the center of a controversy in Toronto.

For an organization like the Leafs, which is constantly under pressure, this is far from a risk-free gamble. And what about Pelley in all this? Let's just say he probably didn't expect to get hit so hard right from the introductory press conference of his new GM…

It's all starting off on the wrong foot.

The first press conference with Chayka as the Leafs' GM is grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons… and it's certainly not a good start for the former Coyotes executive in the City of Kings.

But it was to be expected, given what we know about him…

The best way to describe that press conference: Uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/J5AUm3NjQ6 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2026

In a nutshell

– At least…

John Chayka says he thinks Craig Berube is a “tremendous coach.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2026

– Sick.

Good news for the Tampa Bay Lightning—@TonyMarinaro already took care of booking their tee time at the golf club this morning…! #lesickpodcast @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/ZOVlPK93HW — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 4, 2026

– His stick is on fire right now.