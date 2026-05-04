CH or Sabres: The Most Unpredictable Bet Right Now in Terms of Odds

The Canadiens have secured their spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Up next? The Buffalo Sabres, who've had a… surprising season.

Who do you think is the favorite to win the series? In fact, it's almost impossible to predict who will win based on the odds…

On Mise-o-jeu, both teams have similar odds. There's no clear favorite to win the best-of-seven series… and it's exactly the same on Bet99 as well.

The various sports betting sites clearly expect a very, very close matchup between the two Atlantic Division teams. And that makes sense, in a way…

It makes sense because both teams find themselves in somewhat similar situations.

Not many people saw the Sabres and the Canadiens making it to the second round of the playoffs a few weeks ago. We're talking about two talented teams that rely on star players and are well-built at every position.

In theory, this should make for a really good series…

But regardless: whether the Habs are the favorites or not, I get the impression the guys aren't too worried about it. They were underdogs against the Lightning in the first round and still found a way to send Jon Cooper and his crew on vacation.

It all comes down to what happens on the ice, after all. And neither odds nor statistics are going to change that fact…

Nevertheless, it's interesting to see that there isn't necessarily one particular team that's a clear favorite in this series. It could be a close one… from start to finish.

And that's why this series promises to be so interesting.

In a nutshell

– It's a good one.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki in a Game 7 https://t.co/W6gBcjccCB — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 4, 2026

– Yep.

Matheson: From Dream to Reality An article by @GagnonFrancois https://t.co/T0Je5wmw2Y — RDS (@RDSca) May 4, 2026

– Seriously.

Sam Montembeault, a gold-medal-winning teammate pic.twitter.com/BLBu5oxLma — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 4, 2026

– Too bad.