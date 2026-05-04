Anthony Volpe has been sent down to Triple-A

When it was announced that Anthony Volpe would miss the start of the 2026 season due to the aftermath of surgery, the Yankees were asked about his role for 2026.

People were quickly told that, despite his difficult 2025 season, he was the Yankees' shortstop.

But we know that things can change quickly in the world of sports. And here's the proof: Volpe, who has completed his rehab stint in the minors, has just been sent down to Triple-A.

Before even playing his first Major League game of the season, he's officially heading down.

Following today's game, the Yankees returned INF Anthony Volpe from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the 10-day injured list, and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 3, 2026

Instead of playing in the minors as a Major Leaguer getting back into shape—with a deadline to get called up and accumulating service time—he's down there for an indefinite period.

It's a tough blow. But it shows just how far the Yankees are willing to go to win.

Since the start of the season, the Yankees have been using Jose Caballero at shortstop. He's had an excellent start to the season, and the Bombers don't want to break a winning formula.

Will Volpe have to develop into a utility player to keep his spot in the Bronx? Who knows.

But as we've said: things can change quickly in the world of baseball. Volpe needs to stay confident and hope his turn comes so he can help his team win games.

Because right now, Volpe isn't in a position to shake up the current lineup, which is running at full speed. The Yankees are the best team in the American League.

The @Yankees have won 13 of their last 15 games! pic.twitter.com/eNwA1M0ltf — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2026

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