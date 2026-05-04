Andy Reid sees LeSean McCoy in Emmett Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to reshape their offensive backfield, and one rookie is already catching the eye of head coach Andy Reid .

Selected in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, Emmett Johnson could quickly play a bigger role than expected.

Despite a running back class considered less deep this year, Reid is clearly optimistic about his young player, whom he sees as a versatile player capable of contributing in multiple phases of the game.

A well-rounded profile that's already winning over the coaching staff

Beyond his qualities as a running back, Johnson stands out for his ability to contribute to the passing game and on special teams. This versatility perfectly aligns with modern expectations for offensive players in the National Football League.

Reid notably highlighted his football IQ, his lateral quickness, and his ability to change pace—essential attributes for performing effectively at the highest level.

A flattering comparison to LeSean McCoy

The Chiefs' coach didn't hesitate to draw a parallel with LeSean McCoy, a veteran he has known well throughout his career. It's a significant comparison, given the impact McCoy has had on the league, particularly thanks to his vision and agility.

According to Reid, Johnson possesses this ability to move laterally while maintaining his forward speed, a hallmark of elite running backs.

In addition to his potential role on offense, Johnson could also be involved on special teams. Coordinator Dave Toub has already tested him in strategic situations, particularly on punt formations.

His ability to quickly grasp plays and direct his teammates on the field is an added asset that could accelerate his integration.

With a backfield undergoing a major transformation, Johnson could benefit from a favorable environment to carve out a role for himself as early as his rookie season. It remains to be seen how he will translate this potential into official games.

On a team aiming for major honors, every contribution counts. And if Reid's comments are any indication, Emmett Johnson could well become an intriguing surprise in the 2026 draft class.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.