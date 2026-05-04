Already a controversy for John Chayka in Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Already a controversy for John Chayka in Toronto
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Let's summarize the situation.

John Chayka, a controversial figure known for his unconventional methods, is the Maple Leafs' new general manager (GM) during a time of crisis. He will report to Keith Pelley, who relies on ChatGPT to manage his team.

But hey, it's no big deal: Mats Sundin, who has never worked in the front office of an NHL team, is there to advise the GM.

In Toronto, let's just say this isn't sitting well with the public. People feel that Pelley cut corners with his hires. They see Sundin as a PR hire. And they don't think Chayka is a good choice.

Not only did he mismanage the Coyotes by relying too heavily on advanced stats, but he was also on the NHL's blacklist for a while. No one hired him for a lower-level role before handing him the keys to the franchise in Toronto, you know…

But now a new controversy has just erupted.

Chayka, who lost his job in Arizona in 2020 after holding illegal training sessions with draft prospects—and costing the Coyotes draft picks in the process—was under the NHL's microscope over the weekend.

According to Frank Seravalli's report, at least one team has alerted the NHL to alleged poaching. Chayka reportedly contacted someone else in the NHL without permission to discuss a potential position with the Maple Leafs.

It may not be possible to prove it, and the NHL is unlikely to pursue the matter. But it's off to a bad start, as another team is already on his case…

Chayka isn't the type to ask for permission. The thing with the Coyotes in 2020… the story that just came out… the time he reportedly interviewed with the Devils without the Coyotes' approval…

And he's the one who's going to decide what happens with Auston Matthews and the rest of the team? He may say he's learned his lesson, but let's just say he's starting from a long way back.


In a nutshell

– It's unclear whether Craig Berube will keep his job.

– Is there any gas left in the tank?

– Sad.

– Makes sense.

– Will he return soon?

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