Alex Cora: The Phillies will definitely be back in the mix this winter

Credit: The free-agent market won’t just be interesting on the player side once this season wraps up. The same will be true for managers. One of the first, if not the first name that comes to mind is Alex Cora. The former right-hand man of the Boston Red Sox, fired on April 25 following a 17-1 […]

The free-agent market won't just be interesting on the player side once this season wraps up. The same will be true for managers.

One of the first, if not the first name that comes to mind is Alex Cora. The former right-hand man of the Boston Red Sox, fired on April 25 following a 17-1 victory by his team, has proven himself in baseball, as evidenced in particular by his World Series titles. No one knows what the future holds between now and then, but we will undoubtedly need to keep an eye on teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston Astros, and the New York Mets in this regard.

Sunda Notes Column: Handing out MLB's early awards: Best and worst of wild and whacky opening month https://t.co/yM2PTLhooE — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 3, 2026

The right timing for the Phillies?

It's no secret anymore: the Philadelphia Phillies had offered the manager's job to Cora when they fired their own manager, Rob Thomson, three days after the Red Sox's announcement. We actually mentioned this to you recently.

Cora turned down the offer, preferring to spend time with his family. Don Mattingly now finds himself holding the Phillies' fate in his hands, on an interim basis. It's a safe bet that Philadelphia will revisit the Cora situation this winter, considering he was the Phillies' Plan A to succeed Thomson.

It's completely understandable why Philly wants to go with Cora. The Phillies have a mature team, with respected veterans, but their window of opportunity is closing a little more each year. Cora, 50, won the World Series in Boston in 2018 as a manager and in 2007 as a player. He also won the championship in 2017 as a bench coach for the Houston Astros. Furthermore, he is a modern manager, well-liked by his players, whose communication skills are highlighted. Although the Phillies are doing well under Mattingly, they are far from a playoff spot. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for them.

There are also the Houston Astros who could enter the conversation. It's been a disaster in Houston this season, and the manager could take the fall. However, the situation would be, to put it politely, delicate, if that were to happen. Remember, Alex Cora was at the center of the Astros scandal in 2017. It's not clear if it would be the best idea to reunite their respective paths, but then again, time heals all wounds, as the saying goes. You can bet the Astros would be greeted with a hostile reception during away games.

Finally, we can't overlook the New York Mets. It's a disaster in Queens, and their current manager, Carlos Mendoza, is under the spotlight. No doubt it would be quite a challenge for Cora to get the ship back on course. But hey, between you and me, would it be worth the trouble?

PMLB

Yimi Garcia could start pitching again soon in the minors.

Also: Max Scherzer feeling better per John Schneider And Yimi Garcia slated to start rehab games later this week — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 4, 2026

George Springer is doing well.

George Springer “probably going to be available off the bench today and hopefully good to go tomorrow” per John Schneider — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 4, 2026

Lou Trevino in Baltimore.

Free-agent reliever Lou Trevino has signed a major-league contract with the Orioles, a source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 4, 2026

Randal Grichuk to Chicago.

Sources: Free-agent outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a major-league contract. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 4, 2026

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