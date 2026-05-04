Adam Engstrom traded to the Rocket

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Adam Engstrom traded to the Rocket
Credit: YouTube

It was to be expected.

The Canadiens have decided to send Adam Engstrom to Laval for the remainder of the season. With Noah Dobson back from injury, there was no room for the young player.

He will therefore not be joining the Habs in the second round—for now.

With Noah Dobson's return, the Habs had eight healthy defensemen. Engström was the odd man out, and seeing him return to the Rocket is good for him… and for the farm team.

Tomorrow in Toronto, the Rocket will face elimination in Game 4 of a best-of-five series. Having Engström will be a boost for a team that's struggling defensively.

Details to follow…


In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– That's hockey.

– Unbelievable.

– Indeed.

– The manager did a great job.

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