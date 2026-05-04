Adam Engstrom traded to the Rocket

It was to be expected.

The Canadiens have decided to send Adam Engstrom to Laval for the remainder of the season. With Noah Dobson back from injury, there was no room for the young player.

He will therefore not be joining the Habs in the second round—for now.

The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Adam Engström to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Adam Engström to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/2EV19iKgL3 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 4, 2026

With Noah Dobson's return, the Habs had eight healthy defensemen. Engström was the odd man out, and seeing him return to the Rocket is good for him… and for the farm team.

Tomorrow in Toronto, the Rocket will face elimination in Game 4 of a best-of-five series. Having Engström will be a boost for a team that's struggling defensively.

We talked about it yesterday—this won't hurt the #Rocket, who face elimination tomorrow in Toronto #AHL https://t.co/BvhMPormob — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 4, 2026

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Just one fight in the series — Gilbert Delorme (@delorme_gilbert) May 4, 2026

– That's hockey.

This year Jon Cooper coached two of the best-played structural games of the decade: with Team Canada in the Gold Medal game, and in Game 7 tonight vs. Montreal. He was on the losing end of both games. #Hockey — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 4, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Game 1… Canadiens win by 1

Game 2… Canadiens lose by 1

Game 3… Canadiens win by 1

Game 4… Canadiens lose by 1

Game 5… Canadiens win by 1

Game 6… Canadiens lose by 1

Game 7… Canadiens win by 1 This is the most insane thing I've ever seen. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 4, 2026

– Indeed.

– The manager did a great job.