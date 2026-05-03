VIDEO: Jakub Dobes gets pie-ed by Samuel Montembeault after the win

It's done: the Canadiens advance to the second round.

We imagine that after managing to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning, a veteran-laden team, the Canadiens players will be entitled to a few hours of celebration.

Soon, the focus will shift back to the playoffs… but celebrating their achievements is important. And winning a playoff round in 2026 is a major accomplishment for the Canadiens.

If there's one guy who deserves to celebrate, it's Jakub Dobes. He was likely the Habs' MVP in the first round, thanks to his standout performances.

And everyone knows that.

It's also nice to see Samuel Montembeault, who lost his starting spot (but not his smile), able to celebrate his young teammate's achievement.

While he was being interviewed by TNT, Dobes got pie-ed by the Quebec native. It was Jacob Fowler, the team's other goalie who's currently champing at the bit, who brought him a towel afterward.

Jakub Dobeš spoke to the panel after his AMAZING Game 7 performance “I feel like every game I played this year was kind of like a Game 7… I was playing for my life” Also got a shaving cream pie afterward pic.twitter.com/5TML7tKV3r — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 4, 2026

Because the Canadiens had very few shots in Game 7 and because the series was so close, Dobes' importance throughout the series cannot be underestimated.

Without him, we all agree the Canadiens would already be eliminated. There's no debate.

In fact, according to Dobes himself, it was his emotional intensity (he often plays as if every game were Game 7) that allowed him to perform so well tonight against Tampa Bay.

As long as it works…

“People sometimes say that I get too emotional. But every game I play is like a Game 7.” Jakub Dobeš joins @sportsnetkyle after leading the Habs to the Second Round in the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/E3R4XXnqxR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2026

overtime

It's worth noting that Dobeš became the fifth rookie goaltender to win a Game 7 in Canadiens history. Jacques Plante, Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, and Carey Price are the others.

All of them are legends, right?