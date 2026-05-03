The sale of the Padres is now official

Despite five losses in their last six games, the San Diego Padres currently hold a 19-13 record and sit half a game behind the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at the top of the National League West division.

The new ownership group thus inherits a competitive team, having finalized the purchase of the franchise two weeks after announcing the deal.

Indeed, the Seidler family has officially agreed to sell the team to a group led by investors and philanthropists José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones. The couple will jointly own the franchise.

The San Diego Padres have reached an agreement to sell control of the team to an investor group led by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano. https://t.co/J749YaUh4x — ABC News (@ABC) May 2, 2026

The deal is valued at $3.9 billion, breaking the previous MLB record set when Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets for a mere $2.42 billion in 2020.

And according to the statement released by the new co-owners, they won't be sitting idly by.

This is about more than just baseball; it's about strengthening the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in the community, deepening a sense of belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We're all in, with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego.

The current president of the California franchise, John Seidler, also released a statement, saying he believed Jones and Feliciano were the right people for the Padres and the city of San Diego.

Our family loves this team. It's a bittersweet moment for us as we reflect on what the Padres have accomplished since my brother Peter took the helm of the franchise. I congratulate Kwanza, José, and the Padres, and wish them nothing but success. We look forward to a smooth transition.

It remains to be seen how this will translate on the field, because, indeed, it will take everything they've got to compete with the Dodgers.

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