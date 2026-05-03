The LNAH has suspended the entire Pétroliers organization

This morning, we showed you a video that shocked a lot of people: the Laval Pétroliers players destroying the trophy they had just won.

Not cool, guys.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook has a recap HERE.

The news: The Laval Pétroliers won the Gilles-Rousseau Cup last night by sweeping the St-Hyacinthe Bataillon (Guillaume Latendresse's team) in the championship game. The editorial: The Pétroliers players completely destroyed the cup during their… pic.twitter.com/q7ndT4zzsg — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 3, 2026

Let's just say it didn't take long for the LNAH to impose sanctions.

In fact, the league suspended the entire organization. It's crazy how much the situation escalated following our posts.

In its statement, the league strongly condemns these actions, whether or not it was the real Gilles-Rousseau Cup. In addition to the organization's suspension—the full details of the sanctions, as well as the next steps, will be discussed at the next owners' meeting—André Brassard has been relieved of his duties as vice president of hockey operations.

According to the statement, however, this dismissal is unrelated to the team's actions.

The league, which described these actions as “disgraceful,” has apologized to past winning teams, all fans, business partners, and Mr. Gilles Rousseau himself.

The LNAH reiterates its commitment to promoting values of respect, integrity, and pride in its traditions and trophies.

In brief

– The Rocket faces elimination.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/mzizx6i3XG — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2026

– Clearly.

Rick Bowness is back on the panel and talked about his viral rant at the end of the season “I wanted them to go home feeling uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/QCLlDZ67l6 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 3, 2026

– Not ideal.

As Arpon Basu wrote in his article today: Cole Caufield has gone 9 games without a goal in 5-on-5 play. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 3, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Darren Dreger: I wonder about [GM] Brandon Pridham; I'm sure the Maple Leafs will do everything in their power to try and keep him as part of their hockey operations group – First Up (5/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 3, 2026

– The Sabres are without two forwards in the second round. [HF]

– Too bad.