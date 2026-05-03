The LNAH has suspended the entire Pétroliers organization

Raphael Simard
The LNAH has suspended the entire Pétroliers organization
Credit: X

This morning, we showed you a video that shocked a lot of people: the Laval Pétroliers players destroying the trophy they had just won.

Not cool, guys.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook has a recap HERE.

Let's just say it didn't take long for the LNAH to impose sanctions.

In fact, the league suspended the entire organization. It's crazy how much the situation escalated following our posts.

In its statement, the league strongly condemns these actions, whether or not it was the real Gilles-Rousseau Cup. In addition to the organization's suspension—the full details of the sanctions, as well as the next steps, will be discussed at the next owners' meeting—André Brassard has been relieved of his duties as vice president of hockey operations.

According to the statement, however, this dismissal is unrelated to the team's actions.

The league, which described these actions as “disgraceful,” has apologized to past winning teams, all fans, business partners, and Mr. Gilles Rousseau himself.

The LNAH reiterates its commitment to promoting values of respect, integrity, and pride in its traditions and trophies.


In brief

– The Rocket faces elimination.

– Clearly.

– Not ideal.

– Stay tuned.

– The Sabres are without two forwards in the second round. [HF]

– Too bad.

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