The Cowboys are reportedly considering a plan to replace Dak Prescott

The Fernando Mendoza Raiders feature highlights the young Las Vegas Raiders quarterback's early adjustments during rookie minicamp.

As the first overall pick in the draft, Fernando Mendoza is already facing a major transition as he adapts to Klint Kubiak's offensive system.

After a college career focused primarily on the shotgun formation, Mendoza now finds himself having to play more from the pocket—a technical adjustment that demands precision and discipline.

A Major Challenge: Playing Under Center

During his three college seasons—notably at California and Indiana—Mendoza rarely took snaps under center. This reality stands in stark contrast to the demands of the current system, where positioning and footwork are essential.

The quarterback himself identified this aspect as the main challenge of his early days at camp. He particularly emphasizes the importance of the first two steps after the snap, ball protection, and the ability to stay in sync with his offensive line.

To speed up his adjustment, Mendoza has increased his practice reps, even outside of official sessions. Over the past few days, he has organized informal sessions with his teammates, particularly with the offensive linemen, to practice snaps from the center.

These extra sessions, involving between 25 and 50 repetitions per player, demonstrate a clear commitment to accelerating his development and building chemistry with his teammates.

An approach based on observation and study

At the same time, Mendoza relies on video study to better understand the demands of Kubiak's system. He specifically observes the play of established quarterbacks who have operated in similar schemes, such as Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold.

This approach allows him to visualize the specific expectations regarding game reading, timing, and movement mechanics.

The Fernando Mendoza Raiders case study clearly illustrates the challenges young quarterbacks face upon entering the NFL. Beyond raw talent, adapting to professional systems is often a decisive step.

In Mendoza's case, his dedication and work ethic could accelerate this transition. The next steps, particularly during OTAs and training camp, will provide a clearer picture of his progress in a role poised to be central to the Raiders' future.

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