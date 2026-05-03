The Cowboys are reportedly considering a plan to replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys continue to show their confidence in star quarterback Dak Prescott .

At 32, Prescott remains one of the cornerstones of the organization, as evidenced by his strong performances last season.

With over 4,500 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and a 67.3% completion rate, Prescott continues to deliver. These statistics explain why the front office, led by Jerry Jones, feels no immediate urgency to move on.

But behind the scenes, strategic planning appears to be underway.

Even though Prescott could still perform at a high level for several more seasons, the Cowboys are reportedly looking to secure their future at the quarterback position. The idea isn't to replace their veteran in the short term, but rather to develop a potential successor behind the scenes.

With that in mind, one name is starting to circulate: Brendan Sorsby.

A promising talent in the midst of an uncertain situation

Currently at Texas Tech, Sorsby finds himself in a delicate situation. His eligibility at the collegiate level is in question due to allegations related to sports betting dating back to 2022, when he was playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

If he were denied the opportunity to continue his college career, he could turn to the NFL's supplemental draft—an unconventional but sometimes decisive pathway.

According to some analyses, including those reported by SportsNaut, the Cowboys are among the teams to watch in this situation.

At 23, Sorsby boasts an intriguing athletic profile and impressive offensive production. During his final season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, he threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdown passes, while also contributing on the ground with 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

Over the course of his college career, his numbers demonstrate steady progress and genuine potential for the professional level.

Some observers even go so far as to suggest that he could have been a first-round pick under normal circumstances.

An opportunity… and a calculated gamble

For Dallas, acquiring a player like Sorsby would represent a mid-term investment. The idea would be to let him learn behind Prescott for a few seasons, with the hope that he eventually becomes the starting quarterback.

It remains to be seen whether circumstances will allow the Cowboys to seize this opportunity. Between the uncertainties surrounding his eligibility and potential competition from other teams, the matter remains open.

One thing is certain: even with an established quarterback like Prescott, top-tier organizations are always thinking about the future.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.