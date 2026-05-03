The CH didn’t take a single shot in the second period

The Lightning may play a tight-knit style of hockey, but zero shots on goal in a single period? That's something else.

The Habs finished the second period of the crucial Game 7 without a single shot on goal.

One of the worst periods in the history of Game 7s.

The Habs had zero shots in the 2nd period of Game 7. They haven't had a shot in 21:21 minutes, since Nick Suzuki's goal in the first period. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 3, 2026

In fact, the last shot on goal was Nick Suzuki's, when he scored.

In total, after 40 minutes of play, Martin St-Louis's team has only four shots. Montreal won't beat Tampa Bay with so few shots…

This is the first time in the organization's history that it has failed to register a shot in a period.

A sad franchise record, then.

Canadiens register 0 shots on goal in a period for the first time in franchise postseason history, per @NHLPR — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 3, 2026

The good news in all this is that the team isn't trailing. But if they keep playing like this, it's clear they won't win the game.

I expected more from the team, which is trying to advance past the first round for the first time since 2021.

Max and Antoine are really not happy with the Habs' effort pic.twitter.com/BfdyYynVrp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2026

It's true that the team is young and inexperienced, but still.

Let's hope for a better third period.

Overtime

Once again, it's a good thing Jakub Dobes is here. He's made save after save.

Jakub Dobeš is locked in early on pic.twitter.com/hpXasAFZhy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2026

After two periods, he stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.