The CH didn’t take a single shot in the second period

Raphael Simard
The CH didn’t take a single shot in the second period
Credit: X

The Lightning may play a tight-knit style of hockey, but zero shots on goal in a single period? That's something else.

The Habs finished the second period of the crucial Game 7 without a single shot on goal.

One of the worst periods in the history of Game 7s.

In fact, the last shot on goal was Nick Suzuki's, when he scored.

In total, after 40 minutes of play, Martin St-Louis's team has only four shots. Montreal won't beat Tampa Bay with so few shots…

This is the first time in the organization's history that it has failed to register a shot in a period.

A sad franchise record, then.

The good news in all this is that the team isn't trailing. But if they keep playing like this, it's clear they won't win the game.

I expected more from the team, which is trying to advance past the first round for the first time since 2021.

It's true that the team is young and inexperienced, but still.

Let's hope for a better third period.


Overtime

Once again, it's a good thing Jakub Dobes is here. He's made save after save.

After two periods, he stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

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