Series in Brief: The Hurricanes Completely Shut Down the Flyers

The second round of the playoffs kicked off last night, with the Philadelphia Flyers in Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

So this was Game 1 of the series, and let's just say it went exactly as everyone would have expected and imagined.

Here's a recap of the game.

The Hurricanes completely shut down the Flyers

The Canes dominated last night at home, defeating the Flyers 3-0, with Frederik Andersen recording a shutout with 19 saves.

As you can see from the shot count, Andersen wasn't the key factor in the game for the Canes, as they gave the Flyers absolutely nothing.

Carolina opened the scoring early in the game and never looked back.

Once again, Logan Stankoven got the ball rolling for the Hurricanes.

Jackson Blake then added another goal a few minutes later with a superb solo rush.

Stankoven then struck again in the second period with his sixth goal of the playoffs to put the game out of reach for the Flyers.

The Flyers were unable to generate any momentum throughout the game and were limited to very few scoring chances, while the Canes' defensive play was excellent, as evidenced by this incredible play by K'Andre Miller.

Can we please talk about this INSANE defensive play by K'Andre Miller! : ABC, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/BQpPyANpSN — NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2026

In short, the Hurricanes are in complete control, having never trailed in their last ten games (regular season + playoffs) this year.

The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0.

Overtime

– Here are the game's top scorers.

– On the NHL schedule today: two games, including our famous Game 7 and a Game 1 of the second round.