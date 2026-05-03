PHOTOS: The Oilers celebrated their championship in a… silly way

Marc-Olivier Cook
PHOTOS: The Oilers celebrated their championship in a… silly way
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Last night, the Laval Pétroliers defeated the St-Hyacinthe Bataillon (Guillaume Latendresse's team) in the championship game to win the LNAH title.

Congratulations!

That said, it's the Pétroliers' post-game celebrations that are really grabbing attention as I write this. And not exactly for the right reasons…

After the game, the guys gathered together in the locker room to celebrate their victory (as is the case for any team that wins a title in the world of sports).

But the players had some fun… in a slightly absurd way. I'll let you watch the video below before continuing: 

In the video, you can see a guy taking elbow swipes to damage the trophy.

There's a rumor going around right now that it might have been a fake trophy… but still. It's still a pretty blatant lack of respect toward the LNAH and its fans.

Because ultimately, it's the league's reputation that takes a hit.

The LNAH has been trying to improve its image for several years now, and let's just say the Pétroliers' video isn't going to help in that regard. The guys could have chosen to celebrate the right way, by simply drinking beer and listening to music… but oh well.

I don't know who had the brilliant idea of destroying the trophy (whether it was fake or not) to insult the league, but it's really ridiculous.

It's not like it was funny, after all. Although the guys in the locker room seemed to find it pretty funny…


In a nutshell

– Will it make a difference?

– The Canadiens will be keeping an eye on him.

– Oh…

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