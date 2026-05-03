PHOTOS: The Oilers celebrated their championship in a… silly way

Last night, the Laval Pétroliers defeated the St-Hyacinthe Bataillon (Guillaume Latendresse's team) in the championship game to win the LNAH title.

Congratulations!

That said, it's the Pétroliers' post-game celebrations that are really grabbing attention as I write this. And not exactly for the right reasons…

After the game, the guys gathered together in the locker room to celebrate their victory (as is the case for any team that wins a title in the world of sports).

But the players had some fun… in a slightly absurd way. I'll let you watch the video below before continuing:

The news: The Laval Pétroliers won the Gilles-Rousseau Cup last night by sweeping the St-Hyacinthe Bataillon (Guillaume Latendresse's team) in the championship game. The editorial: The Pétroliers players completely destroyed the cup during their… pic.twitter.com/q7ndT4zzsg — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 3, 2026

In the video, you can see a guy taking elbow swipes to damage the trophy.

There's a rumor going around right now that it might have been a fake trophy… but still. It's still a pretty blatant lack of respect toward the LNAH and its fans.

Because ultimately, it's the league's reputation that takes a hit.

The LNAH has been trying to improve its image for several years now, and let's just say the Pétroliers' video isn't going to help in that regard. The guys could have chosen to celebrate the right way, by simply drinking beer and listening to music… but oh well.

I don't know who had the brilliant idea of destroying the trophy (whether it was fake or not) to insult the league, but it's really ridiculous.

It's not like it was funny, after all. Although the guys in the locker room seemed to find it pretty funny…

In a nutshell

– Will it make a difference?

For a bulk of the #GoHabsGo

players, tonight will be their first taste of an #NHL

Playoff Game 7:

– Montreal players with the most GM7 experience are Gallagher and Danault with 2 GP each–

Suzuki, Caufield, Newhook, Dobson, Anderson, Bolduc, Matheson, and Evans have each played 1 GM7 — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 3, 2026

– The Canadiens will be keeping an eye on him.

Nikita Kucherov will be a player to focus on tonight.

5 assists in 6 games but only 1 goal. He's taken more shot attempts than anyone in the playoffs but many from non-threatening areas. Also, 7 turnovers which have led to scoring chances against, most of any forward in the… pic.twitter.com/ICOeUt8CBW — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) May 3, 2026

– Oh…