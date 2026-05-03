Phillip Danault’s pizza is back

On Midsummer's Day in 2021, the Canadiens eliminated the Knights in six games.

After the game, Phillip Danault caused a stir by pulling out a pizza during a postgame interview.

Now, nearly five years later, Danault has done the same. This time, he shared it with Mike Matheson instead of Cole Caufield.

Danault is back with the pizza just like old times (via: @CanadiensMTL)pic.twitter.com/mjtS5YCrDC — BarDown (@BarDown) May 4, 2026

Ironically, tonight's win against the Lightning is the first playoff victory since that very series against the Knights.

In the meantime, Phillip Danault had time to spend a few years soaking up the California sun. He came back just in time.

He was a member of the team for the last two playoff wins, after all.

It's funny because his former GM, Ken Holland, recently said he had nothing to blame himself for. Yet he traded Danault for a mere second-round pick earlier this year… Kent Hughes, for his part, “did nothing” at the trade deadline, but he knew he only needed Mr. Pizz.

The Quebec native was one of the team's best and most important forwards in the first round. Los Angeles lost in four games to the Avalanche…

I'm not saying the Kings (who acquired Artemi Panarin with the money saved from the Danault deal) would have won with the Quebec native, but still. While LA is on vacation, the Habs and Phil will kick off their second-round series against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Overtime

– The guys are happy.

Martin St-Louis and the Habs' locker room were ON FIRE! pic.twitter.com/RjPnzEMLQa — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 4, 2026

– Once again, what a series!

This is THE closest series I've ever watched: – Every game ended with a one-goal margin. – 4 games went to overtime – 5 goals or fewer in total in six of the seven games — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) May 4, 2026

– Wow.