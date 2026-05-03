“One more”: Yeah, one last one before golf, Jon

Did the Canadiens knock out the Tampa Bay Lightning?

This is the fourth time in four years that Jon Cooper's squad has been eliminated in the first round. Despite all its arrogance, it was knocked out by the second-youngest team in the NHL, which kept its cool throughout the series.

When I talk about arrogance, I'm thinking of Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov (I'm coming back to his comments from 2021), and Jon Cooper. After his team's victory in Game 6, Cooper told Montreal fans, “One more.”

Yeah, one more before golf, my Jon. With that, I wish the coach, Hagel, and Kucherov, among others, some great rounds of golf.

By the way, Kucherov doesn't step up in the big moments. We'll call him Agent 007: 0 goals, 0 assists in seven Game 7s. He was silenced in seven games against the Habs: six points in seven games. For a guy with 130 points in the regular season, that's not enough.

Nikita Kucherov is Mister 007 0 goals and 0 assists in 7 Game 7s! A truly generational player! pic.twitter.com/A7tK125OG9 — Hockeyy Insiderr (@HockeyyInsiderr) May 4, 2026

In any case, while the Habs advance to the second round and the Lightning are eliminated, the conclusion is clear: Montreal has successfully rebuilt, and questions will be asked in Tampa Bay.

Will Julien BriseBois keep a similar lineup for next season, or will he make major changes?

Montreal: 2021 • lost in the Cup Finals

2022 • picked 1st overall

2023 • picked 5th overall

2024 • picked 5th overall

2025 • made the playoffs

2026 • won a playoff round The perfect re-tool. pic.twitter.com/5nGXzkKkRk — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 4, 2026

Even though Tampa Bay deserved to win the game (allowing only nine shots on goal), it's the Habs who will head to Buffalo to face the Sabres.

The series begins on Wednesday, and the Habs will fly directly to New York after the game. No stopover in Montreal, then. I imagine the guys want to celebrate a bit and prepare properly for an opponent that's nothing like the Lightning.

Habs heading straight to Buffalo tomorrow to prepare for their series against the Sabres — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 4, 2026

The Sabres and the Habs split the four games they played against each other this season.

Here is the second-round schedule, which was released in the last few hours.

Schedule update with the Canadiens advancing to the second round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/SSyWPB8UsJ — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 4, 2026

Let's see if the first-round MVP, Jakub Dobes, will be spectacular again against the Sabres.

In the series against Tampa, he saved at least two games, including the decisive game. For a goalie who shows a lot of emotion and didn't hide the fact that he was stressed after the game, he looked very calm.

Overtime

– What a rollercoaster of emotions!

ONE LAST GOOD NIGHT IN TAMPA BAY, COURTESY OF MARTIN MCGUIRE The Habs advance to the second round and will face the Sabres!!! ( : Image credit: Sportsnet)#gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/IynIJxqGvg — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 4, 2026

– The unexpected hero.

Everyone say thank you to Newy Everybody say thank you Newy#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/51ABPwwBW0 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 4, 2026

– No one is surprised.