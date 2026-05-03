Noah Dobson will play tonight

It's official: Noah Dobson will return to the CH lineup after missing the team's last eight games.

Arber Xhekaj will therefore make way for the right-handed defenseman in the lineup.

Here is the Canadiens' lineup for Game 7:

Canadiens warmup lines ahead of Game 7 Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Gallagher-Newhook-Demidov

Evans-Danault-Anderson

Bolduc-Dach-Texier Matheson-Carrier

Guhle-Hutson

Struble-Dobson Dobeš

Fowler Xhekaj did not take part in line rushes. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) May 3, 2026

We knew the decision would be made just before the start of the game, and it changes the Habs' plans (for the better).

We also know that Victor Hedman won't be in the Lightning lineup. He was practicing with the scrubs this morning, and Jon Cooper confirmed that the giant defenseman won't play tonight.

Jon Cooper says Victor Hedman remains out for Game 7. Won't play. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 3, 2026

The addition of #53 to the Habs' lineup obviously gives them a much better top-6 on defense, even though Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble have been playing very well since the start of the series.

We know the Habs' power play hasn't been working very well lately, and Dobson's return will certainly help make the second unit more dangerous.

More details to come…

In brief

– We wish Renaud Lavoie a speedy recovery.

According to my sources, Renaud Lavoie did not make the trip and will not be on TVA Sports during the Canadiens game. I'm told he's doing well under the circumstances. It seems he was able to avoid the worst last Friday at the Bell Centre. TVA Sports does not… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 3, 2026

– If we follow the trend, it will be a one-goal win for the Habs.

Well, the famous prediction that millions will make. Here's my take on the exercise: Game 1 … 1-goal

win Game 2 … 1-goal

loss Game 3 … 1-goal

win Game 4 … 1-goal

loss Game 5 … 1-goal

win Game 6 … 1-goal

loss Game 7 — Vince Cauchon (@VinceCauchon) May 3, 2026

– Things are looking bad for the Rocket…