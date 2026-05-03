Noah Dobson will play tonight

Michaël Petit
Noah Dobson will play tonight
Credit: Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's official: Noah Dobson will return to the CH lineup after missing the team's last eight games.

Arber Xhekaj will therefore make way for the right-handed defenseman in the lineup.

Here is the Canadiens' lineup for Game 7:

We knew the decision would be made just before the start of the game, and it changes the Habs' plans (for the better).

We also know that Victor Hedman won't be in the Lightning lineup. He was practicing with the scrubs this morning, and Jon Cooper confirmed that the giant defenseman won't play tonight.

The addition of #53 to the Habs' lineup obviously gives them a much better top-6 on defense, even though Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble have been playing very well since the start of the series.

We know the Habs' power play hasn't been working very well lately, and Dobson's return will certainly help make the second unit more dangerous.

More details to come…


In brief

– We wish Renaud Lavoie a speedy recovery.

– If we follow the trend, it will be a one-goal win for the Habs.

– Things are looking bad for the Rocket…

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