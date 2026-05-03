MLB in Brief: Arjun Nimmala in Double-A | Addison Barger’s Home Run
Arjun Nimmala in Double-A
The Blue Jays prospect continues to make progress.
Good decision by the #BlueJays to make Nimmala earn the promotion with a trip back to Vancouver to open the season. Good job by Nimmala to do it.
Now, Nimmala needs to carry momentum through a full season, which has been his big challenge. https://t.co/vfZVAditx4
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 2, 2026
Joe Ryan injured
He faced two batters today.
Twins ace Joe Ryan leaves start after two batters with elbow soreness in major injury concern https://t.co/LElPzcQxqq pic.twitter.com/xjh7IW6qQV
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 3, 2026
Ben Rice is also injured.
Ben Rice has been removed from the game in the fourth inning. Paul Goldschmidt takes over at first base. #Yankees
— David Lennon (@DPLennon) May 3, 2026
Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list
He has a thigh injury.
Braves place OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/grzlYOIcgE
— MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2026
Cal Raleigh could also join him.
Dan Wilson says Cal Raleigh is dealing with a sore side. No decision yet on a potential IL stint.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) May 3, 2026
Addison Barger's circuit
He's off to a strong start in his rehab.
Addison Barger just homered in his first rehab game with the Single-A Dunedin #BlueJays: pic.twitter.com/SyPKKOqv9x
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 3, 2026
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