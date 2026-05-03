MLB in Brief: Arjun Nimmala in Double-A | Addison Barger’s Home Run

The Blue Jays prospect continues to make progress.

Good decision by the #BlueJays to make Nimmala earn the promotion with a trip back to Vancouver to open the season. Good job by Nimmala to do it.

Now, Nimmala needs to carry momentum through a full season, which has been his big challenge. https://t.co/vfZVAditx4

— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 2, 2026