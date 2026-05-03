MLB in Brief: Arjun Nimmala in Double-A | Addison Barger’s Home Run

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Arjun Nimmala in Double-A | Addison Barger’s Home Run
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Arjun Nimmala in Double-A

The Blue Jays prospect continues to make progress.

Joe Ryan injured

He faced two batters today.

Ben Rice is also injured.

Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list

He has a thigh injury.

Cal Raleigh could also join him.

Addison Barger's circuit

He's off to a strong start in his rehab.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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