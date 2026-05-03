Justin Verlander will resume pitching shortly

Justin Verlander, who has been on the injured list since April 4, was scheduled to resume throwing from the sidelines this weekend. The Detroit Tigers' front office is confident that their veteran pitcher will make a full recovery and return to the active roster shortly.

At 43, it's not surprising to see Verlander on the injured list, and the fact that he's dealing with hip inflammation makes the situation less concerning. At his age, the veteran can't afford a serious injury to his right arm, which could potentially end his career.

Initially, the Tigers placed Verlander on the injured list as a precaution, given the severity of his injury, and they will assess the situation based on what they see following his workout session. At that point, they will determine if a few starts in the minors might be in order.

With a pitcher who has over 3,500 career innings pitched, precautions are no luxury. Verlander is back in Detroit this season to lend a hand to the current pitching staff, and he needs to be healthy to achieve his goals. Even though he enjoyed success in Houston, he will forever be considered a full-fledged member of the Tigers' extended family.

When he enters the Hall of Fame, don't be surprised to see him wearing a cap with a D embroidered on the front.

So far, he has made just one start in 2026, pitching only three and two-thirds innings while taking the loss on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His earned run average stands at 12.27.

The pitching situation is a bit of a concern in Detroit. In addition to Verlander, the team placed Casey Mize on the injured list last Wednesday, and Jack Flaherty has struggled to get past the fifth inning since the start of the season. His 5.90 ERA sums up the difficulties he's facing in 2026. The return of veteran Verlander will be a welcome boost for A.J. Hinch and his squad. For now, Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez are helping keep the team afloat.

Yesterday, the Tigers earned their 17th win of the season by defeating the Texas Rangers 5-1. Their .500 record puts them in second place in their division, one game behind the Cleveland Guardians. A.J. Hinch's squad had a rough start to the season, but they've been playing a bit better over the past few weeks.

The Tigers aren't necessarily known for their offensive firepower, so they need a starting rotation in top form to succeed. With Verlander and Mize both out at the same time and Jack Flaherty failing to deliver the expected results, the Michigan team's Achilles' heel is clearly exposed. Let's hope things get back on track and the team starts winning more consistently.

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