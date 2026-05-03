Justin Turner: His wife is “1000%” sure he’ll become a manager

Justin Turner has always been well-liked. His years with the Dodgers, following a difficult journey to establish himself in the majors, caught the attention of many people.

But even after that, he made his mark in Boston, Toronto, Seattle, and Chicago before heading to Mexico for the 2026 season.

The outspoken veteran has always been well-liked. And as his wife Kourtney mentioned on the Foul Territory podcast, it's impressive to see how quickly he's able to connect with new teammates.

It comes naturally to him.

Because of his baseball knowledge and his people skills, she sees her husband becoming a manager one day. She sees him “1000%” taking on such a role in the future.

Here's the clip, for those interested.

Justin Turner's wife, @Court_With_A_K, “one thousand percent” sees him managing one day. pic.twitter.com/Q62nqVyTZh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 30, 2026

When you think about it, it's really not impossible that this could happen soon. I say that because former players have always become managers, but recently, it seems to be happening faster than ever.

If Turner, who must have plenty of contacts throughout the league, wants to manage after retirement, it could potentially happen quickly.

If that ever happens, Kourtney Turner has said she won't be on X as often. After all, on that platform, the manager rarely gets the credit when things are going well… but very often takes the heat when things go wrong.

It takes a lot of strength, as a family, to live with that kind of criticism.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.