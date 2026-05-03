Jerry Jeudy is at the center of a major trade rumor

The Jerry Jeudy-to-Vikings story is gaining momentum as a trade proposal is drawing attention in the NFL.

According to an analysis reported by Vikings Territory, the Minnesota Vikings could attempt to acquire Jerry Jeudy from the Cleveland Browns.

The idea being floated: offering a fifth- or sixth-round pick to land the 27-year-old wide receiver, who is under contract for several more seasons.

A profile that fits Minnesota's needs

Currently, the Vikings have a solid duo in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. However, the depth behind them raises questions.

The third-receiver spot lacks experience, which opens the door to a move for Jeudy, known for his precise route-running and ability to create separation.

Ups and downs, but clear potential

Jeudy's last season with the Browns was statistically more subdued, with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns. However, he had a remarkable campaign the previous year with 90 catches and over 1,200 yards, which earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

His performance was influenced by the instability at the quarterback position in Cleveland, a factor that could explain his inconsistent production.

An interesting contractual situation

After being traded from the Denver Broncos to Cleveland, Jeudy signed a three-year contract worth over $52 million.

His salary cap impact, considered reasonable for a receiver of his caliber, could facilitate a trade. For a team like the Vikings, this would represent a measured investment to address an immediate need.

Behind Jefferson and Addison, the Vikings' current options remain largely untested at the professional level. Players like Tai Felton or other developing receivers do not yet offer the necessary guarantees for a consistent role.

The fact that the team did not select a receiver in the last draft reinforces the idea that an external addition could be considered.

The Jerry Jeudy-to-Vikings rumor remains purely speculative for now, but it highlights a real need for Minnesota. If the Browns are open to trade talks, the Vikings could be a logical partner.

In a league where offensive depth is essential, adding an established wide receiver could make a significant difference—especially for a team aiming to stay competitive in a tough conference.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.