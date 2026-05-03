Here is the Canadiens’ schedule if they advance to the second round

Tonight will decide the Montreal Canadiens' fate for the 2025–2026 season, as the decisive Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning will determine whether the Habs head off to play golf or face the Sabres in Buffalo.

Obviously, we all want to see the Habs win Game 7 and continue their playoff run.

It won't be easy, but we can really believe in them given how the team has played since the start of the series, with the Habs dominating the Lightning for the most part.

In short, we really hope that Martin St-Louis's squad will once again put on an excellent performance on the road and manage to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

By the way, we now know the schedule for the second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Here is the schedule for this series, which begins Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The NHL has released its full second-round schedule: pic.twitter.com/TT3nnlSyWn — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 3, 2026

So, if the Montreal Canadiens win tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they'll have a two-day break before facing the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

As for the rest of the series, here's how it will play out:

Game #1: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Buffalo

Game #2: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in Buffalo

Game #3: Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in Montreal

Game #4: Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in Montreal

Game #5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 in Buffalo

Game #6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 in Montreal

Game #7 (if necessary): Monday, May 18 in Buffalo

There will therefore always be only one day of rest between each game in the series, which could give us a Saturday night opener—in Montreal, no less—for the Canadiens if they win tonight and the series against the Sabres goes to at least Game 6.

Cole Caufield clearly wants that game to happen.

In short, the same schedule will apply if the Tampa Bay Lightning win tonight against the Habs, but we obviously hope that won't be the case.

In Brief

– I think he'll play and take Jayden Struble's spot.

Do you think Noah Dobson plays in tonight's Game 7? YES or NO? If yes, who comes out of the lineup? Do you think Noah Dobson will play in Game 7 tonight? YES or NO? If yes, who comes out of the lineup? #Habs #GoHabsGo #nhlplayoffs #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/PcePAJMdbG — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 3, 2026

– Indeed.

Game 7 Canadiens-Lightning | “The team that wins will be the one that comes closest to perfection” https://t.co/kXjNyTwcVd — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 3, 2026

– It's shaping up to be quite a challenge.