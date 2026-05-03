Here is the Canadiens’ schedule if they advance to the second round

Mathis Therrien
Here is the Canadiens’ schedule if they advance to the second round
Credit: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Tonight will decide the Montreal Canadiens' fate for the 2025–2026 season, as the decisive Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning will determine whether the Habs head off to play golf or face the Sabres in Buffalo.

Obviously, we all want to see the Habs win Game 7 and continue their playoff run.

It won't be easy, but we can really believe in them given how the team has played since the start of the series, with the Habs dominating the Lightning for the most part.

In short, we really hope that Martin St-Louis's squad will once again put on an excellent performance on the road and manage to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

By the way, we now know the schedule for the second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Here is the schedule for this series, which begins Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

So, if the Montreal Canadiens win tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they'll have a two-day break before facing the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

As for the rest of the series, here's how it will play out:

  • Game #1: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Buffalo
  • Game #2: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in Buffalo
  • Game #3: Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in Montreal
  • Game #4: Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in Montreal
  • Game #5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 14 in Buffalo
  • Game #6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 16 in Montreal
  • Game #7 (if necessary): Monday, May 18 in Buffalo

There will therefore always be only one day of rest between each game in the series, which could give us a Saturday night opener—in Montreal, no less—for the Canadiens if they win tonight and the series against the Sabres goes to at least Game 6.

Cole Caufield clearly wants that game to happen.

In short, the same schedule will apply if the Tampa Bay Lightning win tonight against the Habs, but we obviously hope that won't be the case.


In Brief

– I think he'll play and take Jayden Struble's spot.

– Indeed.

– It's shaping up to be quite a challenge.

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