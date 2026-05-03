Here are the top-selling NFL jerseys among rookies

Just a week after the 2026 National Football League Draft, fan excitement is already palpable… even in jersey sales.

Certain rookies are drawing particular attention, to the point of quickly dominating the merchandise market.

According to data released by Fox Sports, three names stand out clearly: quarterback Fernando Mendoza, running back Jeremiyah Love, and linebacker Caleb Downs.

Rookies Already Popular Before Their First Game

Now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Mendoza is already enjoying high visibility. As the first overall pick in the draft, he quickly secured jersey number 15 and participated in rookie minicamp, helping to solidify his image among fans.

Meanwhile, Love, who will play for the Arizona Cardinals, and Downs, now with the Dallas Cowboys, are also among the public's favorites, even though their official numbers haven't been confirmed yet.

Interestingly, popularity isn't limited to first-round picks. Some players selected later in the draft have managed to carve out a spot among the top sellers.

This is particularly true for linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, as well as quarterback Drew Allar, who is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their presence in this ranking demonstrates that fan interest can extend beyond mere draft position, relying also on perceived potential, college reputation, or even the market of their new team.

While these sales reflect immediate enthusiasm, they in no way guarantee future athletic success. NFL history is full of players who were very popular upon arrival but failed to establish themselves on the field in the long run.

Conversely, some athletes who receive less media attention end up becoming key figures.

The 2026 season, which kicks off in a few months, will therefore reveal which of these young players will succeed in turning this initial interest into tangible performance.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.