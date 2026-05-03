Francisco Lindor’s replacement was also injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Francisco Lindor’s replacement was also injured
Credit: MLB

Did we mention things aren't going well in New York?

The Mets, who lost yesterday to the Angels, saw Ronny Mauricio get injured. He had been the team's starting shortstop since Francisco Lindor went on the injured list.

Basically, yesterday, he slid into first base trying to beat the Angels player who was trying to get him out. It went wrong, and his thumb got caught in the process, resulting in a fracture.

So he's heading to the injured list.

It's possible that Bo Bichette, who finished the game at shortstop and has plenty of experience at the position, will be moved to his natural position going forward. But nothing is certain.

It would make sense, at least. Finding a third baseman is sometimes easier than finding a shortstop.

The Angels pulled away with a 4-3 extra-inning victory yesterday. With an 11-22 record, the Mets still have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Will the vote of confidence in manager Carlos Mendoza turn into a kiss of death if the team continues to slide like this? It's certainly not impossible.

After the series against the Angels, the team will continue on the road, facing the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. They aren't the most formidable opponents, but everyone poses a challenge for the Mets right now.

Time is running out in Queens.

PMLB
  • 14 strikeouts? Wow.
  • Trevor Story under fire.
  • Randy Johnson's number retired by the Mariners.
  • George Springer was injured in a Blue Jays win. He may avoid the injured list.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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