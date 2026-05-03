Francisco Lindor’s replacement was also injured

Did we mention things aren't going well in New York?

The Mets, who lost yesterday to the Angels, saw Ronny Mauricio get injured. He had been the team's starting shortstop since Francisco Lindor went on the injured list.

Basically, yesterday, he slid into first base trying to beat the Angels player who was trying to get him out. It went wrong, and his thumb got caught in the process, resulting in a fracture.

So he's heading to the injured list.

The Mets lost Francisco Lindor, and now they've lost his replacement: https://t.co/tKXQc1ZnBl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 3, 2026

It's possible that Bo Bichette, who finished the game at shortstop and has plenty of experience at the position, will be moved to his natural position going forward. But nothing is certain.

It would make sense, at least. Finding a third baseman is sometimes easier than finding a shortstop.

The Angels pulled away with a 4-3 extra-inning victory yesterday. With an 11-22 record, the Mets still have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Will the vote of confidence in manager Carlos Mendoza turn into a kiss of death if the team continues to slide like this? It's certainly not impossible.

After the series against the Angels, the team will continue on the road, facing the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. They aren't the most formidable opponents, but everyone poses a challenge for the Mets right now.

Time is running out in Queens.

PMLB

14 strikeouts? Wow.

On the night the Mariners honor Randy Johnson, Emerson Hancock strikes out 14 batters, the most of any MLB pitcher this season pic.twitter.com/jDFyZRMklP — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2026

Trevor Story under fire.

There may very well come a point where Chad Tracy decides the best version of the Red Sox includes a Mayer/Rafaela middle infield and the outfield logjam works itself out. But the leader of the clubhouse is Trevor Story and therefore he will have some leeway. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 3, 2026

Randy Johnson's number retired by the Mariners.

A moment that will last forever for Randy Johnson https://t.co/RzXvjhQj0y pic.twitter.com/tZk3t2pZf7 — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2026

George Springer was injured in a Blue Jays win. He may avoid the injured list.

An X-ray of George Springer's left foot revealed only the existing fracture in his left big toe; no new damage. He was going to get a day off on Sunday regardless. Blue Jays manager John Schneider says “hopefully he'll be all right in a day or two.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 2, 2026

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