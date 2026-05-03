Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 7: Staggering Stats

The Montreal Canadiens have led this series from the start, both in terms of the score and the number of games won, while the Lightning have never held the lead in the series and have led on the scoreboard for only 4 minutes and 53 seconds.

The series is still heading to the decisive Game 7, and unfortunately, the Lightning have the edge in experience.

Several players on their roster have won two consecutive Stanley Cups, and many veterans clearly have more experience than the young Montreal Canadiens team.

Despite all that, we're likely to see another extremely close game, which will most likely end with a one-goal margin.

It would be only the third series in history to conclude with seven games decided by a single goal.

In NHL history, only two series have seen all seven games decided by a single goal. Rangers – Capitals in 2015 (2nd round) Bruins – Capitals in 2012 (1st round)@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 3, 2026

And what we also know is that there probably won't be many goals scored—at least, that's what we can expect based on the goalies' performances so far in this series.

Jakub Dobes and Andrei Vasilevskiy were excellent in Game 6, and they're likely to be just as good again tonight.

In Vasilevskiy's case, we can expect another flawless performance, as his career stats in Game 7 are truly intimidating.

In four Game 7s, the Lightning goaltender has been absolutely unbeatable.

The biggest challenge for the #CH tonight: beating Andrei Vasilevskiy Vasilevskiy in Game 7

: 94.5% save percentage 1.51 goals-against average pic.twitter.com/8J4ed4lZ5r — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 3, 2026

His stats are truly enough to send chills down the spines of Canadiens fans, who can only hope that Dobes holds the fort and that the Habs manage to snatch the win by scoring one or two goals.

Here are the four Game 7s in Vasilevskiy's career:

2016 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 37 saves in a 2-1 loss in the conference finals

2018 vs. Washington Capitals: 19 saves in a 4-0 loss in the conference finals

2022 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 30 saves in a 2-1 first-round win

2024 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 30-save shutout in a 1-0 first-round win

Aside from a single subpar performance in 2018, Vasilevskiy never gives anything away in Game 7, and gives his team every chance to win.

Let's hope, then, that the Montreal Canadiens don't suffer the same fate as the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Martin St-Louis's squad will absolutely have to find a way to break through the Russian goaltender's wall—and do so as soon as possible—so he doesn't settle completely into his zone and become completely unshakeable.

In short, regardless of the outcome, a Game 7 in such a tight series is invaluable experience for all the young players on the team.

This will be extremely beneficial in the long run, especially considering that the Habs have the youngest team in the playoffs.

In a Nutshell

– Let's hope Adèle is right.

Adèle knows her hockey! GO HABS GO! pic.twitter.com/uZIKGe11yI — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 3, 2026

– A painful loss.

Minnesota strikes first, defeats the Habs in OThttps://t.co/GM7vIGes8A — Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) May 3, 2026

– Big performance.

Les Roses teach the champions a soccer lessonhttps://t.co/dUlBPWkgMd — RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2026

– Well done!