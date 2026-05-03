An offensive lineman has agreed to terms with the Raiders

Niklas Henning ‘s career has just taken a major turn.

The Canadian offensive lineman has officially signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple sources, after participating in the team's rookie minicamp held from May 1 to 3.

This signing marks an important milestone for Henning, who will now have to earn a spot on an NFL team, where competition is fierce, especially for undrafted players.

A strategic choice that confirms his ambitions

By accepting the Raiders' offer, Henning decided not to attend the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp, scheduled a few days later. This choice speaks volumes about the mutual trust between the player and the Las Vegas organization.

These minicamps often serve as a crucial audition for prospects, allowing them to compete against draft picks and other free agents in a structured environment. For Henning, this first opportunity was therefore enough to make the case.

Standing six feet six inches tall and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Henning possesses an impressive frame combined with remarkable athletic ability. At the Canadian Football League's evaluation camp, he clocked a 4.90-second 40-yard dash and demonstrated his strength with 27 repetitions on the bench press.

Selected second overall in the 2026 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts, the athlete remains tied to the team for a potential return to Canada.

His rise is anything but ordinary. A former tight end, he transitioned to the offensive line on the advice of scouts, a move that proved pivotal to his career.

An offensive lineman signs with the Raiders

A product of Queen's University, Henning distinguished himself at the collegiate level by helping secure the 117th Yates Cup in 2025. He was named to the Ontario University Athletics First All-Star Team and the Canadian Second All-Star Team, cementing his status as a dominant player.

Born in Germany and raised in Ontario, he embodies an international profile that is becoming increasingly common in North American football.

Recent history shows that these opportunities can lead far. The example of Taylor Elgersma, who turned a similar invitation into a contract with the Green Bay Packers, clearly illustrates the potential of these showcases.

For Henning, the challenge is just beginning. The Raiders' organized activities will continue in the coming weeks, with a mandatory minicamp in June. Until then, every practice will be a chance to solidify his spot.

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