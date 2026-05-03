A miracle! The CH eliminates the Lightning in seven games

Raphael Simard
A miracle! The CH eliminates the Lightning in seven games
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 6, the Canadiens and the Lightning faced off in the highly anticipated Game 7.

The first and only Game 7 of the first round.

Here are the lineups:

Noah Dobson was back in the lineup for Martin St-Louis's team.

In the first period, Jakub Dobes stood out.

He made several great saves.

His captain, Nick Suzuki, rewarded him with a goal. One of only two captains in club history to score a goal in Game 7.

1-0 Montreal after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, the Habs didn't register a single shot on goal.

A sad franchise record.

The Lightning dominated and tied the game.

Yup.

But it was the Habs who regained the lead in the third period.

A rare mistake by Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed Alex Newhook to score.

That's how the game ended

Miracle! Despite nine shots on goal, the Habs held on and eliminated Tampa Bay in seven games with a 2-1 score. Every game in the series ended with a goal.

The Habs and the Sabres will face off on Wednesday in their first second-round game.

For the Lightning, this marks a fourth consecutive first-round loss. And for the first time since 2019, there will be no Florida team in the Stanley Cup Final.


Overtime

– A quick reminder. The Czech goalie stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. What a first round for him!

– There was a great atmosphere in Montreal.

– Pierre Dorion interviewed with the Canucks.

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