A miracle! The CH eliminates the Lightning in seven games

After a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 6, the Canadiens and the Lightning faced off in the highly anticipated Game 7.

The first and only Game 7 of the first round.

Here are the lineups:

Here were the pregame #TBLightning

line rushes

: Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov

, Guentzel-Point-Perry

, Girgensons-Gourde-Paul

, Bjorkstrand-James-Goncalves Pregame #GoBolts

D pairings

: Moser-Raddysh

, McDonagh-Cernak

, D'Astous-Lilleberg Vasilevskiy

Johansson pic.twitter.com/qMbLEXxkS4 — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) May 3, 2026

Noah Dobson was back in the lineup for Martin St-Louis's team.

In the first period, Jakub Dobes stood out.

He made several great saves.

Jakub Dobeš is locked in early on pic.twitter.com/hpXasAFZhy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2026

His captain, Nick Suzuki, rewarded him with a goal. One of only two captains in club history to score a goal in Game 7.

1-0 Montreal after 20 minutes of play.

SUZUKI OPENS THE SCORING IN GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/aS0M2uGp9L — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2026

In the second period, the Habs didn't register a single shot on goal.

A sad franchise record.

The Lightning dominated and tied the game.

Yup.

DOMINIC JAMES SCORES WITH A TIP—WE'RE TIED!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pnJGSU34EG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2026

But it was the Habs who regained the lead in the third period.

A rare mistake by Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed Alex Newhook to score.

Alex Newhook has the go-ahead goal late in this one : Catch the 3rd period live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/I24H1c3vRI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2026

That's how the game ended

Miracle! Despite nine shots on goal, the Habs held on and eliminated Tampa Bay in seven games with a 2-1 score. Every game in the series ended with a goal.

The Habs and the Sabres will face off on Wednesday in their first second-round game.

For the Lightning, this marks a fourth consecutive first-round loss. And for the first time since 2019, there will be no Florida team in the Stanley Cup Final.

For the first time since 2019, no Florida team will be in the Stanley Cup Final — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 4, 2026

Overtime

– A quick reminder. The Czech goalie stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. What a first round for him!

#Habs drafted Jakub Dobes in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He was the 13th goalie selected in that draft. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 4, 2026

– There was a great atmosphere in Montreal.

The Bell Centre (in Montreal, yes, yes) reacts to Suzuki's goal! The Bell Centre (in Montreal, yes) reacts to Suzuki's goal!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CfgKUluxjJ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2026

– Pierre Dorion interviewed with the Canucks.