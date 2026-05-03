“A decision by the general manager”: John Schneider refuses to explain the Tyler Heineman situation

Today, the Blue Jays lost 4-3 to the Twins. This happened even though Joe Ryan (injury) left the game after facing only two batters and Trey Yesavage took over.

Yesavage gave up one run but pitched only four innings.

Two things caught my attention in the game. First, Kazuma Okamoto continued his demolition run by hitting his fourth home run of the series.

The score was 4-1 in the ninth before his two-run homer.

Kazuma Okamoto's fourth homer of the series cuts into the Twins' lead in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/PDjc9oJHdA — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2026

But above all, seeing Tyler Heineman leave the game for no apparent reason caught everyone's attention. People wondered if the catcher might be hiding an injury.

But after the game, John Schneider said it was the manager's decision. He declined to elaborate.

Heineman doesn't rule out the possibility that his at-bat in the sixth inning, during which he didn't look good and hit a pop-up, played a role. He acknowledges that things haven't been easy for him lately.

It's also worth noting that the catcher holds no grudge against his manager. He lets him make the decisions and was keen to reiterate that John Schneider is the best manager he's played for in his career.

Asked if it was due to the 6th-inning at-bat, Heineman: “I think it's just the situation, everything that's been going on. I just didn't get it done. He's one of the best managers in the game; the best manager I've played for. He has a reason for everything he does, and I fully support it.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 3, 2026

In any case, it's clear that the absence of Alejandro Kirk, a catcher capable of shouldering a heavy workload, is hurting the Blue Jays right now.

We're eagerly awaiting his return, which could happen in the coming weeks if all goes well.

PMLB

Yusei Kikuchi is injured.

Yusei Kikuchi has been placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation, and doctors are still reviewing his MRI results. Tuesday's starter is now TBD: https://t.co/Ca3ThpRUjc — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 3, 2026

Ranger Suarez has a hamstring injury.

Ranger Suarez update: He exited with right hamstring tightness, the Red Sox say. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 3, 2026

Jose Berrios was… average, in the AAA.

José Berríos in his AAA rehab assignment today: 3.2 IP • 7 ER, 6 H, 4 BB, 1 K

• 70 pitches

• Sinker avg: 90.1 mph This isn't a question of workload at this point. Yes, it was just 10°C, but I don't give that much weight to it. Tough spot. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 3, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.