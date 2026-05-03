“A decision by the general manager”: John Schneider refuses to explain the Tyler Heineman situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“A decision by the general manager”: John Schneider refuses to explain the Tyler Heineman situation
Credit: Sportsnet

Today, the Blue Jays lost 4-3 to the Twins. This happened even though Joe Ryan (injury) left the game after facing only two batters and Trey Yesavage took over.

Yesavage gave up one run but pitched only four innings.

Two things caught my attention in the game. First, Kazuma Okamoto continued his demolition run by hitting his fourth home run of the series.

The score was 4-1 in the ninth before his two-run homer.

But above all, seeing Tyler Heineman leave the game for no apparent reason caught everyone's attention. People wondered if the catcher might be hiding an injury.

But after the game, John Schneider said it was the manager's decision. He declined to elaborate.

Heineman doesn't rule out the possibility that his at-bat in the sixth inning, during which he didn't look good and hit a pop-up, played a role. He acknowledges that things haven't been easy for him lately.

It's also worth noting that the catcher holds no grudge against his manager. He lets him make the decisions and was keen to reiterate that John Schneider is the best manager he's played for in his career.

In any case, it's clear that the absence of Alejandro Kirk, a catcher capable of shouldering a heavy workload, is hurting the Blue Jays right now.

We're eagerly awaiting his return, which could happen in the coming weeks if all goes well.

PMLB
  • Yusei Kikuchi is injured.
  • Ranger Suarez has a hamstring injury.
  • Jose Berrios was… average, in the AAA.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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