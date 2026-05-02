Zachary Houde is back home

Zachary Houde's story with the Alouettes perfectly illustrates the perseverance required to reach the professional level.

The Quebec-born wide receiver was selected 73rd overall by the Montreal Alouettes in the most recent Canadian Football League draft.

For the Saint-David-de-Falardeau native, the wait was long before receiving the long-awaited call. But when it finally came, from Danny Maciocia, emotion quickly took over. Surrounded by his family, Houde experienced a moment he himself describes as surreal.

This draft also marks a return to his roots for the player, after four years with the StFX X-Men in Nova Scotia.

A journey marked by resilience

Before reaching this level, Zachary Houde had to overcome a major challenge. A serious leg injury, sustained during his high school years, kept him out of the game for several months and nearly ended his athletic career.

Deprived of mobility below the knee for an extended period, he faced uncertainty about his future in football. This difficult time was, however, eased by the constant support of his loved ones, particularly his parents and brother.

Despite this setback, Houde continued to develop and excelled at the collegiate level with over 2,000 yards gained and several individual honors.

Rediscovering his roots

The Montreal Alouettes' selection represents much more than just a professional opportunity. For Houde, it's a return to a familiar, French-speaking environment.

After several years outside the province, this move to Montreal allows him to reconnect with his roots, his culture, and his family network. A personal dimension that adds special value to this new chapter.

Joining a competitive team like the Alouettes, recent Grey Cup finalists, is a major challenge for a rookie. However, Houde sees this situation as an opportunity for accelerated learning.

Under the guidance of head coach Jason Maas, he'll have the chance to develop in a demanding environment where internal competition is fierce.

The goal is clear: prove his worth, contribute on special teams, and gradually establish himself within the roster.

A story to watch with the Alouettes

Zachary Houde's journey with the Alouettes has only just begun, but it is already a source of hope and inspiration. With his resilience, determination, and return to his roots, the young receiver embodies the kind of player fans love to see emerge.

The coming weeks will be crucial for him as he tries to carve out a spot on the roster and prove he belongs at this level.

In a situation where every opportunity counts, Houde seems ready to rise to the challenge.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.