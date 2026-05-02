Tornado warning in Tampa: The Lightning hold the edge over the Canadiens

Tomorrow night, the Canadiens and the Lightning will face off in Game 7 of their first-round series. We'll finally have a winner in this very, very close series.

Every game has been decided by a single goal… and four of them went into overtime.

Game #7 will take place in Tampa Bay. But right now, things are a bit chaotic in Tampa… because there's a tornado warning.

TORNADO warning in Tampa. If there's as much action on the ice tomorrow as there is on my current flight, I swear it's going to be a %#}]#^]* storm. We've been circling the area for 20 minutes because, according to the pilot, “it's too rough in Tampa right now.” pic.twitter.com/997heZFLaI — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 2, 2026

This means that right now, planes can't land directly in Tampa Bay. So pilots have to find workarounds… and right now, the Lightning is getting the upper hand.

The Lightning's plane was able to land in Sarasota, which is an hour's drive from Tampa. The Habs, however, weren't so lucky: they're set to land in Fort Lauderdale in the next few minutes… which means they'll be about a four-hour drive from Tampa.

The @CanadiensMTL flight has just been rerouted to Fort Lauderdale. The weather in Tampa Bay is pretty wild right now. The team is expected to land around 4:10 p.m. I drove from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa Bay about 10 years ago and it took me 4 hours. We'll have to see… https://t.co/fzblfptXzN — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 2, 2026

The Habs will therefore have to get creative to make it to Tampa Bay by tomorrow. The team could take a bus, but it won't be a short trip. At least, not compared to the Lightning's.

There's also a scenario where the Habs decide to wait and try to catch a flight to Tampa later tonight. It's safe to assume that right now, the team staff is working hard to find the best option.

Obviously, this isn't an ideal situation for either team, and we certainly shouldn't assume that the pilots' decisions were made with the intention of giving the Lightning an advantage. But that doesn't change the fact that, right now, the Lightning is in a more advantageous position than the Habs when it comes to travel.

Let's see what the club does to get to the Lightning's home arena tomorrow.

In a nutshell

– That's true.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today: “Every game in this series has felt like a Game 7.” pic.twitter.com/2CjAUNQcez — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 2, 2026

– An in-person hearing for Charlie McAvoy. His stick to Zach Benson's head yesterday deserves a long, long suspension.

Boston's Charlie McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing for slashing Buffalo's Zach Benson. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 2, 2026

– Well done.