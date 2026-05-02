The NFL removes Miami from its Super Bowl rotation

The NFL's Miami Super Bowl bid has taken an unexpected turn: the National Football League has decided to remove Miami from its current rotation for hosting the championship game.

According to Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, the issue does not directly concern Hard Rock Stadium, but rather its surrounding area.

Once considered a must-visit destination—Miami has hosted 11 Super Bowls—the site reportedly no longer fully meets the league's modern requirements.

A problematic environment

Over the years, the area around the stadium has been transformed to host other major events, including tennis tournaments and Formula 1 races.

These logistical and structural changes now complicate the organization of a major event like the Super Bowl, which requires expanded infrastructure, particularly for the media, sponsors, and activities surrounding the final.

Stephen Ross acknowledged that Miami, despite its favorable weather and tourist appeal, is currently “not in the running” to secure a new bid.

An absence that could last

Increased competition among cities

The reality of the NFL Miami Super Bowl reflects a broader trend: competition among host cities is becoming increasingly intense.

The next editions have already been awarded to Los Angeles (2027), Atlanta (2028), and Las Vegas (2029)—markets with modern infrastructure that meets current standards.

New cities, such as Nashville, could also join the rotation thanks to the construction of state-of-the-art stadiums.

Despite this snub, Dolphins executives aren't giving up on the idea of bringing the Super Bowl back to Miami. Discussions are underway to make improvements, particularly to enhance the fan experience and meet the NFL's expectations.

The goal is clear: to reposition Miami as a must-visit destination for major sporting events.

Miami's current exclusion from the NFL Miami Super Bowl bid illustrates the league's rapidly evolving requirements.

With increasingly modern infrastructure and rising expectations, even historically iconic cities can find themselves temporarily sidelined.

For Miami, the challenge now is to adapt to this new reality in order to reclaim its place among the hosts of North America's biggest sporting event.