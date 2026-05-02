Playoff Preview: The Sabres Await the Canadiens or the Lightning

There were three Game 6s last night in the National Hockey League.

All three remaining first-round series could have ended at the same time, but unfortunately, one of them will now go to a Game 7.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face off one last time on Sunday at 6 p.m., while the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up their series in six games.

1. The Sabres Eliminate the Bruins

After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, the Sabres are continuing their extraordinary season with their first series win since 2007.

They ended their first-round series against the Boston Bruins last night with a 4-1 victory.

David Pastrnak and the Bruins are thus eliminated, while the Sabres advance to the next round and await the winner of the series between the Canadiens and the Lightning.

In other news, Charlie McAvoy could face a lengthy suspension for that absolutely crazy stick check last season.

It was obviously a very intense game between the Sabres and the Bruins, with several dirty hits and several scuffles throughout the game.

This angle of McAvoy's slash is nuts pic.twitter.com/3N2eXZSJfw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 2, 2026

In short, the Sabres are in the second round, and they're hungry for more, as they've established themselves as a dangerous team and clear contender.

Buffalo wins the series 4-2.

2. Mitch Marner scores the game-winner for the Golden Knights

Vegas also had a chance last night to end its series by eliminating the Utah Mammoth, and that's exactly what the Golden Knights managed to do.

They won 5-1 in Game 6, which took place at the Mammoth's home arena.

Mitch Marner earned first star of the game with two goals and an assist, an impressive performance for the former Leaf, who was known for his poor playoff performances.

With two goals, Marner has officially scored more goals with the Golden Knights in Games 5, 6, or 7 of a series than he did with the Leafs in his entire career.

He had scored just one in nine seasons with the Leafs.

Golden Knights Mitch Marner Scores his 1st goal in 17 career playoff games when his team is attempting to close out its opponent pic.twitter.com/1s9nf20BcM — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 2, 2026

MITCH MARNER'S HAVING A NIGHT TO REMEMBER That's his second goal and third point in a big Game 6! #StanleyCup : @espn

: @Sportsnet & @TVASports 2 pic.twitter.com/4nMfvOC0z4 — NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2026

In short, the Knights advance to the next round and will face the surprising Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas wins the series 4-2.

Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– The first game of the second round tonight: Hurricanes vs. Flyers.