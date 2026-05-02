MLB in Brief: Signing Munetaka Murakami | Nathan Lukes Makes Progress

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Signing Munetaka Murakami | Nathan Lukes Makes Progress
Credit: LS

Sign Munetaka Murakami

The White Sox need to keep him long-term.

Nathan Lukes has started hitting again

He's not close to running yet, though: it'll take a good week.

Jose Berrios, meanwhile, will pitch in Buffalo on Sunday.

Luis Torrens remains in New York

He signed a two-year contract.

Giancarlo Stanton is making progress

He has started hitting again.

Pete Alonso isn't worried

He'll perform better in Baltimore.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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