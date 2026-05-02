MLB in Brief: Signing Munetaka Murakami | Nathan Lukes Makes Progress

Sign Munetaka Murakami

The White Sox need to keep him long-term.

The @WhiteSox have won 4 straight, and Munetaka Murakami leads baseball in home runs! https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/VeQdTLfEFI — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 2, 2026

Nathan Lukes has started hitting again

He's not close to running yet, though: it'll take a good week.

Nathan Lukes (hamstring) resumed hitting in the batting cages on Friday at the Blue Jays' complex in Dunedin. He's still about a week away from beginning a running progression. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 2, 2026

Jose Berrios, meanwhile, will pitch in Buffalo on Sunday.

Jose Berrios will pitch once more in Buffalo on Sunday to increase his pitch count, said John Schneider. That means Trey Yesavage stays on turn and starts against the Twins on Sunday. Monday's game against the Rays is TBA; it could be Eric Lauer, perhaps behind an opener. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 1, 2026

Luis Torrens remains in New York

He signed a two-year contract.

The Mets have agreed to a two-year extension with backup catcher Luis Torrens, a source confirms @WillSammon's report. Torrens was set to become a free agent after the season. He now stays with the team at least through 2028. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 2, 2026

Giancarlo Stanton is making progress

He has started hitting again.

Giancarlo Stanton said his calf is improving. He hit in the batting cage yesterday and will hit again tomorrow. He's doing a workout in the pool today. Seems encouraged by his progress #yankees — Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) May 2, 2026

Pete Alonso isn't worried

He'll perform better in Baltimore.

Back on the NY stage, Pete Alonso homered Friday in his first Bronx at-bat. Still, he's off to a slow start and the Orioles aren't living up to expectations. Despite all that, Alonso's got one big thing going for him. At least he's not on the #Mets. https://t.co/eQBiKXPEjY — David Lennon (@DPLennon) May 2, 2026

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