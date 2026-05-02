Martin St-Louis: A legendary photo with fans after Game 6

Martin St-Louis is an emotional man, but he's able to keep a cool head when it counts.

In particular, he often remains unfazed when surrounded by Canadiens fans. And yesterday, we saw yet another example of this when the Canadiens coach was spotted walking down the street after yesterday's game.

Canadiens fans spotted him and wanted to take a selfie with him. St-Louis, who was clearly focused (or a bit above it all, depending on how you look at it), smiled shyly.

But photographer Mario Beauregard, from Agence QMI, captured the moment the selfie was taken. The result is a photo that will stick in people's minds.

Here it is.

In my opinion, St. Louis was either thinking about Game 6… or he was mentally preparing for Game 7, which takes place tomorrow at 6 p.m.

After all, he knows his team played a good game last night. He sees the path to advancing to the second round.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on the team's confidence level heading into Sunday's Game 7: “We're a confident group; we believe in what we do and how we do it. We played our game tonight—probably one of the best games I've seen this young group play.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 2, 2026

But he's not fooled either: he's undoubtedly aware that, even though the best players had their chances, it's impossible to win a game without scoring at least one goal.

Yesterday's game, which was excellent in terms of how they played, is a good example: they need better finishing.

The good news? Tomorrow's game will be a huge learning experience. Martin St-Louis believes his team was destined to gain that experience in a do-or-die game.

Not everyone in the NHL has played in a Game 7. The players who were with the team in 2021 got a taste of it against the Maple Leafs… but the team has changed a lot since then.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis tonight after the Game 6 OT loss: “It's meant to be. It's destiny that wants our young team with many players who've never played a Game 7. I think it's part of our journey. You have to embrace it.” pic.twitter.com/lJECiPSXSL — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 2, 2026

overtime

Jakub Dobes, who will be playing his tenth NHL playoff game tomorrow night, deserves to see his team provide him with offensive support in the next game.

If the first line could step up, that would be great.