Jon Cooper teased Canadiens fans after the win: “One more”

Yesterday's game between the Canadiens and the Lightning was absolutely wild.

Even though the Canadiens' players missed about 25,573 quality scoring chances (that's a big problem), it was clear that the intensity was there.

No one wanted to lose this matchup, which ended 1-0 in overtime following a goal by the Lightning.

We have to tip our hats to the goalies, who put on quite a defensive show. Over six games, you can count the number of mistakes each goalie made on one hand.

Even though it's frustrating for the team's fans to see that the Canadiens couldn't finish off their opponent yesterday, the guys will get to experience a Game 7.

That's worth its weight in gold.

And let's be honest: if there's one first-round series that deserved to go the distance, it's the one between the Lightning and the Canadiens. Right?

The challenge of Game 7 for the Canadiens is that it will be on the road. The guys will have to pack their bags for more than just one game, since a win would likely mean a plane ticket to Buffalo in the coming days.

Not playing at home will also mean playing without the advantage of the fans in the stands.

We know just how much of a difference they can make. And for those who need further proof, Jon Cooper's reaction after his team's win yesterday was that of a guy who knows the crowd was hostile toward his team.

He shouted “one more” to the fans as he headed to the locker room after his team's overtime goal.

“ONE MORE!!!!”—Jon Cooper to the Canadiens fans Game 7 on Sunday https://t.co/gZ09Pdy8SD pic.twitter.com/iK0w2woZ21 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 2, 2026

Cooper, who dances hand-in-hand with the referees and wasn't happy when ONE call didn't go his way, waited until the final first-round game at the Bell Centre was over before doing this.

Well done…

He may have praised the Habs in the postgame press conference, but we can all agree that the chances of fans remembering his gesture on the ice are high.

Habs fans have long memories, after all…

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overtime

The Canadiens won't hold practice today. And at 11:30 a.m. at the airport, there will be a media availability session, just before the team departs for Florida.

So we won't really know what Martin St-Louis has in mind for tomorrow. We'll have to try to guess otherwise whether Noah Dobson will play, now that the Habs have their backs against the wall.